2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Revealed in Leaked Dealer Shots

The Toyota Tundra is the Japanese automaker's full-size offering for the US market. Since 2015, Toyota has offered a TRD Pro model to compete with the likes of the Ford F-150 Raptor and other sportier off-road offerings. A new model is in the works, likely featuring a V6 engine, and is set to be revealed in September for the 2022 model year. Now, leaked dealer photos have surfaced that appear to show the new Tundra in TRD Pro spec, according to reports from Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk. The truck features a tough stance, along with a big blacked-out grill and Toyota wordmark badge in a suitably large font. The tailgate doesn't muck around either, and is stamped with "TRD PRO" branding. There are also orange clearance lights present on the front and rear, a design feature required for vehicles over 80" wide. Given the existing Tundra comes in at 79.9", it's unsurprising that the new model in TRD Pro spec would be a touch over the limit.

YouTube/Toyota Truck Builds

The side view shows the truck running on what appear to be a sleek set of black seven-spoke wheels. There's also a visible rail which appears to be a rock slider to avoid damaging the sideskirts offroad. The outgoing TRD Pro was available in Double Cab or CrewMax layouts with a 6.5 ft or 5.5 ft bed respectively. The images leaked appear to show a layout similar to the outgoing CrewMax, presumably with a short bed. However, this isn't to say a Double Cab version won't be offered—these are simply the only images currently available at the time of writing.

YouTube/Toyota Truck Builds