Lamborghini Is Sending Carbon Fiber Components to Space in the Name of Research

Lamborghini's research into carbon fiber is reaching new heights, as the company announced it will send the material into space to study its resilience when dealing with the brutal effects of the final frontier. This will make the House of the Raging Bull the first automaker to conduct such research in outer space.

In early November, an unmanned Northrop Grumman Antares rocket is slated to deliver five different Lamborghini-made carbon fiber samples to the International Space Station. The composites will spend six months onboard the ISS undergoing various tests, including exposure to large amounts of cosmic radiation and severe temperature deviations ranging from -40 to 392 degrees Fahrenheit.

Lamborghini's end goal isn't just to learn how to further incorporate carbon fiber into its cars, but also for general manufacturing (such as a replacement for aluminum) and medical purposes. The mission is part of a collaboration between the Italian supercar manufacturer and the Houston Methodist Research Institute. It began two years ago in order to research carbon fiber's usage in prosthetic limbs, and it seems that the material now has potential otherworldly capabilities.