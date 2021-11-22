Reports Claim 18-Month Wait for the 2022 Toyota Tundra. That’s Not the Full Story

Like most new vehicles released during the current supply chain crisis, the 2022 Toyota Tundra is seeing delays. Therefore, it'll likely be delivered to customers later than expected. Some outlets have reported that these delays could stretch on for as long as a year and a half, but it's a lot more nuanced than that. According to Toyota, the delays referenced are region-specific and not necessarily representative of the entire country's situation.

Speaking to The Drive, a spokesperson for the Japanese automaker offered greater context as to what's actually going on with deliveries. Yes, high-trim models will be farther out than other trucks. Many of these long wait times are specific to certain areas of the United States, though. "This article is very specific to the Southern California region," the spokesman stated, referring to Motor1's post on the topic, which cites CarsDirect. "Availability and timing will vary by region."

The Toyota rep explained that he couldn't speak specifically to the California dealership's situation that was referenced in the original report. However, they did say that the longest wait times mentioned have already been noted by Toyota; trucks equipped with the more powerful hybrid powertrain won't be delivered until the spring of 2022. As such, any reported delay that lumps this into the waiting period isn't telling the whole truth. "We have always noted those units won’t be on sale until the spring," the spokesman said. "So nothing has changed [with] the i-Force Max trucks."