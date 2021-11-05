2022 Toyota Tundra Starts at $37,645, Gets EPA-Estimated 20 MPG Combined

The 2022 Toyota Tundra, in case you hadn't heard, is all-new. And I do mean all-new, from its styling to its 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 powertrains and TNGA-F platform. It was enough to stir debate amongst the Toyota faithful and truck fans alike when it was revealed this September, and one of the final questions remaining for folks that have yet to make up their mind is pricing-related. This news should help at least some of them. In its most basic SR trim, the third-gen Tundra starts at $37,645, and that includes a $1,695 destination fee. You've gotta remember that the engine in that entry-level model is detuned to 348 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque; other trucks with the non-hybrid 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 get 389 hp and 479 pound-feet. Should you want the next step up—a two-wheel-drive SR5 in extended-cab, short-bed guise with the more potent power plant—the price leaps to $42,450 and goes from there. This pricing structure isn't all that unfamiliar, though the Tundra is the only full-size truck on the market today that offers a less powerful version of the same engine in its base model. Meanwhile, on the other end of the pricing spectrum, a top-flight 1794 Edition with a 6.5-foot bed and the non-hybrid powertrain starts at $62,715. Toyota's not going to undercut the domestic brands in terms of pricing, though gas-only fuel economy seems to be on par with the Ford F-150's 3.5-liter EcoBoost pickups:

Toyota

Twenty miles per gallon combined isn't bad for a half-ton truck—it's a heck of a lot better than the old Tundra's 5.7-liter V8, that's for sure. It's important to note that these are EPA estimates that haven't been verified yet, though you can expect the final numbers to be incredibly close to the ones you see here. What you'll notice in the photo above, though, is that there aren't any estimates for the i-Force Max powertrain, which is Toyota's trick hybrid setup that makes 437 hp and 583 pound-feet of torque. There's no pricing for trucks equipped with the electrified lump either; Toyota says, "Pricing and fuel economy estimates for the i-Force Max-equipped Tundras will be available closer to the on-sale date next spring." We already knew the hybrids wouldn't be available until early- to mid-2022, while the normal gas versions are dropping late this year. Still, everyone's eager to know how competitive the hybrid will be with Ford's F-150 PowerBoost, both in terms of price and fuel economy. Seeing the top end of pricing for trucks without the hybrid, it won't be a surprise if the Tundra TRD Pro comes in a good deal north of $65,000. It might not be a Ford Raptor competitor, per se—its ethos is a little different—but the cost will be pretty close for similarly equipped models.

Caleb Jacobs / The Drive 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro