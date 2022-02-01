2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Starts at $53,995, Gets Estimated 22 MPG Combined

The Toyota Tundra is all-new for '22, bringing a new look, new powertrains, and a new platform to the popular nameplate. Of course, the new model will also see the debut of the Toyota Tundra Hybrid, with electric drive helping out with an added boost to mileage and drivability. Pricing for the new model starts at $53,995 for the Tundra 4x2 Limited CrewMax with the 5.5-foot bed, inclusive of the $1,695 destination fee charged for Toyota trucks. For that money, owners will get the benefit of the i-FORCE MAX hybrid drivetrain, with a full 437 horsepower and 583 ft-lbs of torque from the electric-assisted twin-turbo V6.

The starting price is a fair leap up from the basic non-hybrid SR Tundra which begins at just $37,645. However, the hybrid's power output compares rather ably with the 348 horsepower and 405 lb-ft non-hybrid twin-turbo V6 in the SR, and remains a healthy step up from the 389 horsepower and 479 lb-ft seen in the rest of the range. If 4x4 is a must-have for you, then you'll want to start with the 4x4 Limited trim, again with the 5.5-foot bed and coming in at $56,995. For the off-roaders, the ever-popular TRD Pro starts at $68,500 before options. Those eager for a hybrid with a 6.5-foot bed can spring for the Limited 4x2 for $54,325. The top-end model with the big tray is the 4x4 1794 Edition, which will set you back $66,195 at Toyota's recommended pricing. Meanwhile, the top of the range is the Capstone, coming in at $75,225 including destination charges. It's right in line with the pricing of rival trucks like the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram 1500, though notably, all are down on power and torque compared to Toyota's hybrid big hitter. Yes, even the V8s.

The hybrid option naturally raises the question of fuel economy. Toyota's estimates state economy of 22 mpg combined for the 4x2 hybrid trucks, and 20 mpg combined for the 4x4 models. It's a small bump compared to the 20 mpg and 19 mpg stated for the non-hybrid models respectively, but it's a bump nonetheless. More importantly, though, it's a huge step up from the outgoing V8 seen in the 2021 Tundra, which recorded a thirsty 14 mpg combined figure in 4x4 trim. With more power and significantly less fuel use, the hybrid V6 should prove popular. While these numbers are manufacturer estimates, expect the final numbers to be fairly close to Toyota's own claims.

