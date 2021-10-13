What Makes the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro a Better Off-Roader From the Factory

There's a ton of overlap between off-road diehards and Toyota truck lovers—they go together like all-terrains and rear lockers. Problem is, the brand's full-size pickup didn't have a factory rear locker before now. Updates like that are what make the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro a better, more capable 4x4 in stock form, and that's before we even get to the rig's standard twin-turbo V6 hybrid powertrain.

No one can say the outgoing Tundra was bad off-road; it has its own cult following, just like the Tacoma and even the Land Cruiser. It's got plenty of aftermarket support, too, though it's safe to say that was out of necessity because these trucks are pretty barren to start with, even the premier second-gen Tundra TRD Pro. I spent some time in one last week and realized it lacked a lot of features that other competitors have had for a while—the aforementioned locking differential, surround-view camera angles, you get the drift.

Handily, the new top-trim Tundra off-roader does have these features, and they're standard equipment in the TRD Pro's case. Also making their own respective appearances are updated versions of Crawl Control and Downhill Assist Control, which help you go up and down steep, tricky grades. If you've driven a last-gen Tundra with either of these party tricks, you'll be happy to know they're far smoother in the new truck—they're not jerky like they used to be and when engaged, the running gear doesn't emit a horrible grinding noise. Points to the 2022 model, there.

(Pssssst! Here's the part where I tell you that the upgrades listed above are also available on lower-trim Tundras featuring the TRD Off-Road package! That way, you can match them with the base, non-hybrid engine and still have a capable rig. You'll have to make do with monotube Bilstein shocks, but hey, not bad for the coin you're likely to save.)