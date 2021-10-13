2022 Lexus LX 600: The New Land Cruiser Goes Opulent

As of this writing, the U.S. may not be getting the new Toyota Land Cruiser. Good news for fans of indestructible Toyota SUVs, though—America will absolutely be getting its more luxurious cousin, the all-new 2022 Lexus LX 600.

Based on that new Land Cruiser, this flagship Lexus SUV is the first truly new LX since 2007. Just like the Toyota, it ditches the 5.7-liter V8 and is instead powered by a new and statistically more potent 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 making 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. Using a 10-speed automatic transmission, it sits on Toyota's new body-on-frame GA-F platform that makes the truck 20 percent more rigid than the old one while being 441 pounds lighter and boasting a lower center of gravity.