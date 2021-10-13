2022 Lexus LX 600: The New Land Cruiser Goes Opulent

In addition to a fresh engine and TNGA-F platform, the fourth-gen LX also benefits from a new braking system that's said to be more linear. Its power steering system has been upgraded as well to act light at low speeds and heavy at high ones. Active Height Control allows for on-demand adjustment between three ride heights (Normal, Hi1, or Hi2) when in motion and features a stationary-only Low mode for easier ingress and egress, a bit like a bus. Ride height then adjusts itself on the go to minimize on-road body roll mid-corner as well as forward and backward pitching during acceleration and braking.
Multi-Terrain Select features six modes—Auto, Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow, and Rock—which also alter, among other things, Active Height Control behavior. Other off-road gizmos include Crawl Control and Downhill Assist Control which, as their names suggest, help the LX 600 traverse rough and sloping terrain. All the while, the Multi-Terrain Monitor displays four views from cameras placed strategically around the vehicle to eliminate blind spots when off-roading. This includes a new, Lexus-first Back Underfloor View that essentially lets you see underneath the LX without leaving the driver's seat.