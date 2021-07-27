The 2022 Toyota Tundra’s Interior Looks Way Nicer Than the Last One's

While most people spend a great deal of time worrying about how their car or truck looks from the outside, the interior is just as important, if not more so. After all, as the owner and driver, that's where you'll end up spending the majority of your time. After the plastic fantastic decade we called the 1990s, automakers have started to take interior quality a lot more seriously, and we're all better off as a result. Toyota isn't letting up, either, dropping a new teaser regarding the brand new interior of the upcoming 2022 Tundra.

Details are sparse, delivered to journalists as a single, gigantic 42MB JPG file. They teach us three things, and three things only. There'll be a hefty knob for interfacing with the car's systems, with appropriately rugged ridges for good grip as well as faux-fastener details to complete the aesthetic. There'll be a tray available that comes with wireless charging to keep your smartphone juiced on the go. And finally, the TRD Pro will get red seats with logos embroidered on the seat back, complete with subtle camouflage patterning.