The 2022 Toyota Tundra’s Interior Looks Way Nicer Than the Last One's
Toyota aims to bring a fresh look to the Tundra to compete with rivals in the fiercely competitive truck segment.
While most people spend a great deal of time worrying about how their car or truck looks from the outside, the interior is just as important, if not more so. After all, as the owner and driver, that's where you'll end up spending the majority of your time. After the plastic fantastic decade we called the 1990s, automakers have started to take interior quality a lot more seriously, and we're all better off as a result. Toyota isn't letting up, either, dropping a new teaser regarding the brand new interior of the upcoming 2022 Tundra.
Details are sparse, delivered to journalists as a single, gigantic 42MB JPG file. They teach us three things, and three things only. There'll be a hefty knob for interfacing with the car's systems, with appropriately rugged ridges for good grip as well as faux-fastener details to complete the aesthetic. There'll be a tray available that comes with wireless charging to keep your smartphone juiced on the go. And finally, the TRD Pro will get red seats with logos embroidered on the seat back, complete with subtle camouflage patterning.
It's not the first look we've had; Car and Driver recently reported on the company's tweets regarding the new center infotainment screen. The new Tundra will apparently be getting a larger unit to better compete with the 12.0-inch screens now shipping in the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500. For comparison, the existing Tundra has a 7.0-inch screen with an 8.0-inch model as an option.
There's nothing particularly wrong with the existing Tundra's interior, but it is getting dated now that the truck has been out for a good few years. Our own Stef Schrader reported it to be fit for purpose and comfortable in our recent review.
While details remain thin on the ground, the Toyota faithful will likely appreciate any morsel of news ahead of the hotly anticipated truck's new release. While you wait, feast your eyes on photos of the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro and start contemplating what the dealer finance manager will let you get away with.
