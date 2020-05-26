Scary Photos of Recalled Harbor Freight Jack Stands Show Just How Dangerous They Are

Last week, Harbor Freight recalled close to half a million jack stands with suspected manufacturing defects that could pose a risk of sudden collapse. As explained in an NHTSA document announcing the recall, certain three- and six-ton Pittsburgh Automotive jack stands could allow "the ratchet teeth on the jack stand lifting extension" to "inconsistently engage the pawl to a sufficient depth." If that jargon doesn't form an image in your head, that's okay, because a Reddit user with a set of the faulty jack stands has shared some photos to help people visualize the problem.

Using a set of the three-ton jack stands implicated in the recall, Reddit user "cssplayer" brushed some white paint onto the locking pawl, which is what keeps a jack stand's toothed support in place. The person then inserted the support and stood on it for 30 seconds to guarantee as much paint transfer between the pawl and the tooth it's supposed to be supporting. Upon removal, the owner found out just how little metal stands between a jack stand user and a trip to the county coroner.