A Raptor-Fighting Toyota Tundra Desert Truck Is In Development: Source

Remember that Desert Chase Toyota Tundra concept from last year's SEMA show? It was the one with skid plates, oversized lights, long-travel suspension and 37-inch General Grabbers all around, plus two in the bed. It's effectively a trophy-style truck that looked like a vision of Toyota's Ford Raptor fighter—except Toyota was clear at the time that it was just a concept. Turns out, it might be more than that, as The Drive has learned a production version of the truck is being tested right now.

A tipster with inside knowledge of the truck's development alerted us to the news last week, saying the final version will be very similar to Desert Chase SEMA concept, itself built on TRD Pro underpinnings. What's more, the automaker is apparently planning on sending it desert racing for its debut, entering it in the stock class of an as-yet-unspecified event. If that plan sounds familiar, it's because that's what Ford has done with the F-150 Raptor for so long to prove its mettle as an out-of-the-box Baja truck.

When reached by The Drive for comment, a Toyota spokesperson replied that they "cannot comment or speculate on new product."