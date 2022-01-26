The 2023 Toyota Sequoia Compared to the Chevy Tahoe and Ford Expedition
Battle of the full-size, truck-based SUVs.
Say hello to the 2023 Toyota Sequoia, at last, an all-new SUV for the first time in over a decade. Based on the new, solidly performing Tundra pickup, the Sequoia is Toyota's full-size, body-on-frame SUV—and it's all very modern. A twin-turbo V6 hybrid is the only powertrain available, it's riding on a new chassis, and it even gets Toyota's fancy 14-inch infotainment system. Before we can get behind the wheel and test it all out for ourselves, though, we thought it'd be prudent to see how the big three-row 'Yota stacks up to the competition on paper.
Here's how the 2023 Toyota Sequoia compares to the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition.
To make the comparison as fair as possible, we've used the specs of the 6.2-liter Tahoe and regular-sized Expedition while all towing and payload figures were taken from the 2WD versions of each truck.
2023 Toyota Sequoia
- Engine: 3.5-liter i-Force Max twin-turbo V6 hybrid
- Horsepower: 437 hp
- Torque: 583 lb-ft of torque
- Transmission: 10-speed automatic
- Max Towing: 9,000 pounds
- Max Payload: TBA
2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
- Engine: 6.2-liter V8
- Horsepower: 420 hp @ 5,600 rpm
- Torque: 460 lb-ft of torque @ 4,100 rpm
- Transmission: 10-speed automatic
- Max Towing: 8,300 pounds
- Max Payload: 1,671 pounds
2021 Ford Expedition
- Engine: 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6
- Horsepower: 375 hp @ 5,000 rpm
- Torque: 470 lb-ft of torque @ 2,250 rpm
- Transmission: 10-speed automatic
- Max Towing: 9,300 pounds (with Heavy-Duty Trailer Towing Package)
- Max Payload: TBA
As you can see, all three SUVs may be similar in mission, can tow a fairly similar amount—and happen to have the same number of gears—but go about their duties quite differently. While the Toyota is hybrid only, the Ford uses a similar engine albeit unelectrified. As a result, it makes 62 less horsepower and is down 113 pound-feet of torque. When equipped with its Heavy-Duty Trailer Towing Package, however, the Ford is able to beat the Toyota on towing capacity by 300 pounds, towing up to 9,300 pounds versus the Sequoia's 9,000. A win for the Expedition but only by a small margin.
Chevy's comparable Tahoe, meanwhile, still uses a V8. A naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 no less, but it's also a V8 that lags behind the hybrid Sequoia in total hp and comes third behind both the Toyota and Ford in regards to torque. It also comes last in this comparison in towing capacity, boasting a rating of just 8,300 pounds, 700 pounds and about eight percent down from the new Sequoia.
Of course, numbers only tell part of the story and we're looking forward to seeing how Toyota's latest SUV holds up to its rivals out on the open road.
Got a tip or question for the author about the new Sequoia? You can reach them here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com
