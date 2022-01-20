2023 Toyota Sequoia Debuts Jan. 25 and Here's Another Look at It

Like we all predicted earlier this week, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia is coming. We weren't exactly sure just how soon, though, but now we do. Toyota dropped another shadowy teaser of the SUV, this time showing its tailgate and rear badging, along with an official reveal date of Jan. 25. That's next Tuesday!

We'll have to wait until then to find out all the specifics, but you can bet it'll have plenty in common with the new Toyota Tundra. The two models have a history of platform sharing and since the pickup now rides on the new TNGA-F architecture, it's all but guaranteed the three-row family hauler will as well. That's also the base that underpins the 300 Series Land Cruiser we don't get here, so there could be a lot of carryover from that truck, too.

Maybe it's just me, but those taillights look kinda like the Land Cruiser's as well. That's basically all we have to go off here, and I admit that it could be wishful thinking, but we'll know for sure before long.