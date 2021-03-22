At the height of summer in Siberia, near the Kazakhstan border, Lake Burlinskoye undergoes a psychedelic transformation, turning an intense shade of pink. This happens as its population of tiny artemia salina brine shrimp spikes, their hemoglobin pigmentation visibly dying the waters. Despite reportedly poor access to the lake, the sight attracts tourists from afar, some of whom come to bathe in its purportedly medicinal waters. Others come to see something else that makes Burlinskoye a stranger sight still: The train that skims directly across its surface.

This view seemingly straight out of Spirited Away repeats itself several times daily, with the short train easing itself down the banks on rails that were laid during the Soviet era. Dipping below the surface in sections, it's a wonder these rails don't quickly dissolve, as one of Burlinskoye's other unusual traits is its salinity, which Russia Today reports to be nearly as high as the Dead Sea's. Rather than inhibiting rail operations, however, the salt is actually the whole reason why the train is there in the first place.