2022 Ford Bronco Everglades: Look at That Factory Snorkel

The still-hot Ford Bronco is getting a new Everglades trim for 2022, and it's named after the wetlands Florida is famous for. As you might have guessed, handling deep water like you'd find around that part of the country is a priority for the truck. That's why it's got a factory-installed snorkel, which we already knew about—thing is, we hadn't seen it for ourselves until now.

That changes today, with Ford's in-house Bronco Nation blog releasing shots of the 4x4 out testing with its telltale intake. The truck is still in camo, to be clear, but it's hard to miss the new breathing tube sticking out of the hood's passenger side. That's also just one of the upgrades this truck is getting.