Ford Bronco Raptor Details Leak Out via Dealer Order System: Report
It'll apparently be a four-door-only model, and the dealer software has it listed as a 2022 model year.
It seems like those waiting on confirmation of the higher-performing Ford Bronco Raptor won't have to wait too much longer. What looks like evidence of the model's existence and imminent arrival now apparently exists on the company's dealership network ordering software. Posted to the Bronco 6G forums, presumably by a Ford store employee, a new body code E5J was spotted for the 2022 Bronco that didn't exist for the 2021 model. Crucially, there's a listed equipment package that's simply labeled as "Raptor."
Per the leaked ordering system entry, the upcoming Bronco Raptor will be offered in two trims—a base labeled 373A and a better-equipped version marked 374A. The latter appears to add a 10-speaker audio system, voice-activated navigation, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel, wireless charging, and other amenities you'd expect from a Lux Package.
Further down the thread, the poster also says the Raptor will be available exclusively as a four-door and be the only Bronco variant to offer "Code Orange" as a paint color. Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Red are also mentioned, as well as a mysterious Everglades trim with no real details given on that front.
While the company has yet to publicly acknowledge the existence of a future Bronco Raptor variant by name, the fact that one is happening is a bit of an open secret. That's courtesy of spy shots, teasers of "experimental Bronco prototypes" testing on 37-inch tires, and now an entry in Ford's ordering system. Also, most damningly perhaps, the four-wheeling rig was mentioned in one Ford engineer's LinkedIn profile that has since been removed, although that referred to the vehicle as a 2023 model year rather than a 2022.
It's anyone's guess what will power the Bronco Raptor, though one has to assume it'll be an EcoBoost V6 of some kind. Whether that means a hopped-up version of the 2.7-liter that's currently offered, a uniquely tuned 3.0-liter V6 like what's in the Explorer ST, or a full-on 3.5-liter like what's in the F-150 Raptor, only time will tell. Regardless, based on the plain old Bronco's already impressive off-roading chops, we expect the Raptor to be something special.
Got insider info about the Bronco Raptor? You can reach the author here: chris.tsui@thedrive.com
