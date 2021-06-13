There’s a 1978 Toyota Chinook Camper Attached to This 2001 Tacoma

It appears Burdette has been working on this rig for at least three years, putting a lot of sweat equity into it. He added keyless entry to the Chinook, sound dampening materials in the Taco cab, and covered the whole thing with Monstaliner in a monochromatic shade of ecru. The inside is impressive, including all-new Polk speakers, custom-cut vinyl shades that adhere to the windows when you want some privacy, a deep stainless steel sink, easy-to-clean composite flooring, tons of storage, and a 30-gallon water tank. The 89-quarter SnoMaster fridge/freezer combo looks like a cooler with a bisected lid and sits in a handy drawer that pulls out; it retails at about $1400 brand new all by itself. Burdette also added red cedar panels throughout to complete the rustic feel of the inside. The swiveling table rotates down to make way for a large bed in this cozy abode on wheels.

Burdette says he needs more room and he wants to go bigger, so he’s parting with this overlanding beast. Listed for $35,000 on Facebook Marketplace, the Tacoma/Chinook combination is seeking adoption by a new family. Before you get too excited, know that Doris has 281,000 miles on her odometer. However, Burdette is optimistic about his camper. He just added a brand-new set of Nitto Terra Grappler tires and seems to think she has a long way to go yet before she retires.