Best Roll-on Bedliners: Protect Your Truck Bed Yourself

Tips

Measure the dimensions of your truck bed to know exactly how much paint you need to cover the bed's surface area.

A little bit of extra bedliner is good to keep on hand for touch-ups. Like other paints, make sure you store the bedliner in a sealed container.

Most beds require some brushing in addition to rolling to get to the challenging nooks along the sides and tailgate.

FAQ

Q. Can I spray roll-on bedliner?

A. While this defeats the purpose of the roll-on liner, some bedliner options can be applied in multiple ways. Pay attention to the list of compatible sprayers if the bedliner has one.

Q. Does bedliner require any preparation?

A. Some bedliners require mixing or shaking before you begin to apply it. You should also clean and wash the truck bed to make sure there is no dirt or grime in the way.

Q. How long does bedliner take to dry?

A. This varies, but most bedliners take about 48 hours to fully cure.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best DIY truck bed liner is the Raptor Black 2 L Coating Roll On.

Another great option to consider if you want to save some money is the Rust-Oleum Automotive 248915 instead.