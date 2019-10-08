Best Roll-on Bedliners: Protect Your Truck Bed Yourself

The best bedliners you can simply roll onto the truck bed yourself

By Austin Fracchia
Protecting your truck bed is a smart choice if you want to extend the life of your ride. While professional truck bed liners can be expensive, a basic can of roll-on liner is a great DIY project that will also save you a lot of money. Still, not all DIY bedliners are equal. So, read on for our handy guide on the best roll-on truck bedliners.

  • Best Overall
    Raptor Black 2 L Coating Roll On
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    The complete solution for adding your own DIY roll-on bed liner.
    Pros
    Budget-friendly and durable after drying for the appropriate amount of time. It can be used on other parts of a truck or other vehicle types.
    Cons
    The included rollers are on the cheap side. A replacement roller will likely be required after coating one vehicle.
  • Best Value
    Rust-Oleum Automotive 248915
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A single can of durable roll-on bedliner from a company that is a trusted name by many working professionals.
    Pros
    The paint is easy to work with using common rollers. It can also be brushed on for tricky spots around the truck bed.
    Cons
    Paint must be shaken well before use. The consistency is a bit messy at times, so extra care is required.
  • Honorable Mention
    Custom Shop Custom Coat Black
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    A complete bedliner painting setup that includes several applicators for different painting processes
    Pros
    It can be brushed, rolled, or sprayed onto the bed of a truck. It can be used on other vehicles like trailer interiors as well.
    Cons
    Some preparation such as paint mixing is required. The included paint applicators don't last as long as other complete kits.

Tips

  • Measure the dimensions of your truck bed to know exactly how much paint you need to cover the bed's surface area.
  • A little bit of extra bedliner is good to keep on hand for touch-ups. Like other paints, make sure you store the bedliner in a sealed container.
  • Most beds require some brushing in addition to rolling to get to the challenging nooks along the sides and tailgate. 

FAQ

Q. Can I spray roll-on bedliner?

A. While this defeats the purpose of the roll-on liner, some bedliner options can be applied in multiple ways. Pay attention to the list of compatible sprayers if the bedliner has one. 

Q. Does bedliner require any preparation?

A. Some bedliners require mixing or shaking before you begin to apply it. You should also clean and wash the truck bed to make sure there is no dirt or grime in the way.

Q. How long does bedliner take to dry?

A. This varies, but most bedliners take about 48 hours to fully cure.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best DIY truck bed liner is the Raptor Black 2 L Coating Roll On.

Another great option to consider if you want to save some money is the Rust-Oleum Automotive 248915 instead.

