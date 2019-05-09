Best Tonneau & Truck Bed Covers: Add Some Protection to Your Truck Bed

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Bed covers offer a great way for truck owners to protect the inside of a truck bed while still retaining easy access to it in most cases. Coming in soft and hard varieties, finding the right truck bed cover is a matter of personal taste and finding the right balance between security and convenience. To help you out, here's our guide and reviews on some of the best truck covers you should consider.

Best Tonneau Cover Overall: Lund 96893 Genesis Elite Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover

Best Tonneau Cover Value: Tyger Auto T3 Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover

Best Tonneau Cover Honorable Mention: Pace Edwards SWC3250 Switchblade Tonneau Cover

Why Buy a Tonneau Cover

Protect the inside of the truck bed . When the truck bed is left open and exposed to the outside, anything you put in it may be up for grabs or damage. Both people and the elements can do some harm in the bed of your truck. Individuals can easily walk up and snatch small items. Rain, snow, and hail can do a number on the bed as well. With a cover, however, you can create a barrier that offers some level of protection against thieves and the weather.

. When the truck bed is left open and exposed to the outside, anything you put in it may be up for grabs or damage. Both people and the elements can do some harm in the bed of your truck. Individuals can easily walk up and snatch small items. Rain, snow, and hail can do a number on the bed as well. With a cover, however, you can create a barrier that offers some level of protection against thieves and the weather. Increase fuel economy . You won't turn your truck into a hybrid, but a good tonneau cover can boost up the fuel efficiency rating a bit. With an open truck bed, the aerodynamics in the rear of the truck suffer. With a cover, however, air passes along the top of the bed more smoothly, making the truck work less, using less fuel in the process.

. You won't turn your truck into a hybrid, but a good tonneau cover can boost up the fuel efficiency rating a bit. With an open truck bed, the aerodynamics in the rear of the truck suffer. With a cover, however, air passes along the top of the bed more smoothly, making the truck work less, using less fuel in the process. Enhance the truck's style . Different tonneau covers have different designs and styles. Combined with the paint job and visual flair of your truck, a cover can work with the overall look to create something rugged, stylish, or unique. Some covers can even match the paint color.

. Different tonneau covers have different designs and styles. Combined with the paint job and visual flair of your truck, a cover can work with the overall look to create something rugged, stylish, or unique. Some covers can even match the paint color. Keep the full versatility of the truck bed. The great thing about an open truck bed is the versatility it provides when hauling large items around. Some of this versatility is lost with traditional camper shells, especially for objects that rise above the cab. Since most tonneau covers retract, however, they can open up most of the space you can use to carry objects around without restricting the height.

Types of Tonneau Covers

Soft

Offering a lot in terms of flexibility and weather protection, soft tonneau covers also have the advantage of being budget-friendly in most cases. Made of tough fabrics like vinyl, most of these covers roll or fold. Weather-wise, soft fabrics are more effective at covering the little cracks and spaces water and debris can get into around the truck bed. On the opposite end, however, soft covers don't offer much security against thieves or tampering.

Hard

When it comes to the ultimate amount of protection a cover can offer, hard tonneau options are hard to beat. Using composites or metal panels, these covers create a rigid barrier between the truck bed and outside world. Many covers also roll or fold up like softcovers, but some models are a single piece that lifts up on one end. Unfortunately, the extra security comes with a higher price tag, more weight, and more challenging installation in most cases.

Top Brands of Tonneau Covers

Gator

Gator is all about covers. From truck covers to accessory covers, the company specializes in soft and hard tonneau covers that fall below the price of most other high-end competitors. The ETX Soft Tri-Fold Cover is one example of an affordable, high-quality Gator cover you can buy.

Tyger

Based in Washington, Tyger Auto specializes in aftermarket auto parts. Bringing together several experts in the industry, the company, founded in 2013, has a good selection of highly reviewed tonneau covers to consider. Check out the T3 Tri-Fold Cover as an example of its build quality.

Tonneau Cover Pricing

$200 and under : The budget-friendly range of tonneau covers, options here tend to be basic softcovers that either fold or roll up to access the bed. These options don't offer much in terms of security but do a decent job protecting the bed from the weather.

: The budget-friendly range of tonneau covers, options here tend to be basic softcovers that either fold or roll up to access the bed. These options don't offer much in terms of security but do a decent job protecting the bed from the weather. $200-$1,000 : The main range of tonneau covers, this range is full of soft and hard options that fold, roll, and lift up for access. Lower-end hardcovers are common here, but they often lack the convenience of their more expensive counterparts that have spring loaded rollers.

: The main range of tonneau covers, this range is full of soft and hard options that fold, roll, and lift up for access. Lower-end hardcovers are common here, but they often lack the convenience of their more expensive counterparts that have spring loaded rollers. $1,000 and up: In this upper range, tonneau covers are primarily hard shells that either roll up or lift up. Several covers have electric and remote rollers for more convenient access. Custom options that match the truck's paint are also available here.

Key Features

Material Treatment

Beyond the choice of a soft or hardcover, the specific type of material the cover uses is important when determining its overall durability and longevity. hardcovers typically use materials like aluminum and fiberglass for their rigidity. Soft materials like vinyl are more common when a high level of flexibility is required. Regardless of the material type, the exterior side should also be treated to resist the elements like UV rays, rain, snow, and small impacts/scratches.

Retracting Mechanism

Unless the cover has a single-piece design that lifts up on one end, it is likely to have some kind of way to retract the cover, opening up access to the truck bed. Budget-friendly covers, soft and hard, often have a folding frame with separate panels. More expensive options typically use some kind of rolling mechanism, with a soft fabric or metal segments, or individual panels that simply slide into some guiding rails.

Security Lock

A tonneau cover needs to remain in place in order to offer the most protection possible. If someone can simply come up and remove it, it isn't much of a protective barrier. For enhanced security, most covers either have a dedicated lock or a design that keeps it in place when the tailgate is up. Both options offer a basic amount of protection, but dedicated locks often allow you to open the cover without messing with the tailgate. On the other hand, tailgates are more difficult to break open and tend to tie into the truck's security system.

Weather Sealing

One area that some covers excel in is weather protection. This means keeping the outside elements like water out of the truck bed. Beyond the cover itself, the cover should seal the corners and sides where water can get into the small cracks and spaces. Some covers do this by sitting above the bed rails, while others use weather stripping to seal in the cracks. A few high-end covers even have drainage systems that attempt to direct water away from the bed.

Other Considerations

Truck Size : The size of the truck bed width largely influence which tonneau covers you should consider. All truck makers have different sizes of pickup trucks. What works for an old Dodge Ram won’t work for the latest Ford F-150. If the cover doesn't have a good fit around the width and length of the cover, it won't do its job. Most cover manufacturers make several versions of a single model to fit different makes and models. Bed liners can also influence the final fit and ease of use, especially with hard folding tonneau covers.

: The size of the truck bed width largely influence which tonneau covers you should consider. All truck makers have different sizes of pickup trucks. What works for an old Dodge Ram won’t work for the latest Ford F-150. If the cover doesn't have a good fit around the width and length of the cover, it won't do its job. Most cover manufacturers make several versions of a single model to fit different makes and models. Bed liners can also influence the final fit and ease of use, especially with hard folding tonneau covers. Accessories: Truck beds can hold a lot of different accessories like racks. Unfortunately, not all covers play well with other accessories. For example, many covers up the stack pockets that are required to mount different accessories. It's important to pay attention to the design of the cover to see what gets blocked in the bed.

Best Tonneau Covers Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Tonneau Cover Overall: Lund 96893 Genesis Elite Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover