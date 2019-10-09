Best Hard Folding Tri-Fold Tonneau Covers: Up the Protection in Your Truck Bed

Tips

All tonneau covers are designed to fit a specific truck bed model and size. Look at the compatibility list of each cover you consider before buying one.

It helps to know the exact dimensions of your truck bed. This way, you can get an idea of how much room a cover will take up while folded.

Double-check a cover's installation once you are finished setting it up for the first time. Make sure everything is tight and secure.

FAQ

Q. Why should I buy a folding cover?

A. Folding tonneau covers are more convenient than solid, one-piece designs. They can be easily accessed and don't take up too much space.

Q. Is a hardcover better than a soft one?

A. A hardcover is better for keeping people and the weather out..

Q. What do I need to install a folding hard tonneau cover?

A. Some tonneau covers have all the hardware attached to the cover itself. Others will come with the necessary hardware you can attach to the side.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best hard folding tonneau cover is the BAKFlip MX4.

A great option for saving some money is the Rugged Liner Premium Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover if you don't want to sacrifice on the quality of the cover.