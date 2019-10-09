Best Hard Folding Tri-Fold Tonneau Covers: Up the Protection in Your Truck Bed

Here are the best choices for covering up your truck bed

By Austin Fracchia
Tonneau covers are the perfect solution to the security issues an open truck bed can present. Without the cover, people can come around and take loose things out of the bed. The right cover creates a protective barrier, which is why hard folding covers are such a popular option. If you want to see what this type of tonneau cover can offer you, read on for our guide below. 

  • Best Overall
    BAKFlip MX4
    Check Latest Price
    A simple solution for adding some extra protection to almost any truck bed (with the right MX4 version).
    Installation is fairly straightforward and quick. There are few parts to install onto the truck bed rails.
    Weatherproofing is less than desirable. Water can leak in between the edges and folds of the cover, letting moisture get into the bed.
  • Best Value
    Rugged Liner Premium Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover
    Check Latest Price
    A great budget option for adding a hard folding tonneau cover without spending a premium amount of money.
    Good weatherproofing for a folding tonneau cover. Tends to keep everything dry inside the truck bed, even during heavy rain or storming.
    It doesn't offer the same amount of convenience or protection as some solid or retracting tonneau cover designs.
  • Honorable Mention
    BAKFlip G2 Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover
    Check Latest Price
    One of the best budget-friendly tonneau covers available for anyone wanting to add a small degree of protection to the truck bed.
    The fit of the cover tends to be spot on for most compatible truck models. Installation requires a few tools or modifications to the truck bed.
    Although the cover does keep some rain and moisture out, water can get through the corners and edges of the cover into the truck bed during heavy storming.

Tips

  • All tonneau covers are designed to fit a specific truck bed model and size. Look at the compatibility list of each cover you consider before buying one. 
  • It helps to know the exact dimensions of your truck bed. This way, you can get an idea of how much room a cover will take up while folded.
  • Double-check a cover's installation once you are finished setting it up for the first time. Make sure everything is tight and secure. 

FAQ

Q. Why should I buy a folding cover?

A. Folding tonneau covers are more convenient than solid, one-piece designs. They can be easily accessed and don't take up too much space.

Q. Is a hardcover better than a soft one?

A. A hardcover is better for keeping people and the weather out.. 

Q. What do I need to install a folding hard tonneau cover?

A. Some tonneau covers have all the hardware attached to the cover itself. Others will come with the necessary hardware you can attach to the side.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick for the best hard folding tonneau cover is the BAKFlip MX4.

A great option for saving some money is the Rugged Liner Premium Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover if you don't want to sacrifice on the quality of the cover.

