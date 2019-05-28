Best Wheel Paints: Update Your Rims Without Spending A Lot Of Money

One way to boost your vehicle's appearance is to give the wheels a fresh coat of paint. It's a simple way to upgrade your ride. The best wheel paint can make a huge difference in your vehicle's look. However, with so many options, it can be challenging to choose the right product. Check our reviews for the best wheel paint to use on your car or truck.

Benefits of Wheel Paint Create a new look. If your car wheels are worn, chipped, or in bad shape, wheel paint will make them look fresh and brand new. It only takes a little bit of effort to make a big difference in appearance.

Protect your wheels. The best spray paint for rims can guard them against rough conditions such as high temperatures. Wheel paint can also protect your vehicle from road debris that causes rust, corrosion, chips, and minor blemishes.

Use it on other automotive parts. In addition to wheels, the best paint for rims can be used on other parts of a vehicle, including plastic hubcaps. The paint has multiple purposes, making it a good product to have on hand in your garage.

Save money. One way to make your wheels look new without spending a lot of money is by using the best wheel paint. It's a significantly cheaper alternative to buying a new set of rims. Types of Wheel Paint Rattle Can Wheel paints are sold in rattle cans, AKA aerosol cans. The spray paint typically contains 4 ounces of actual paint, 2 to 3 ounces of solvent, and about 5 ounces of compressed air (propellant). When you press the nozzle with your fingertips, the propellant pushes on the paint, forcing it out of the tube and onto a surface area. Top Brands VHT, Dupli-Color & PlastiKote VHT (Very High Temperature) is a division of Dupli-Color, the Sherwin-Williams brand. Valspar is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sherwin-Williams. Sherwin-Williams, based in Cleveland, Ohio, was founded in 1866 and has been a leader in paints and coatings for 150 years. Top products include the Dupli-Color Graphite High Performance Wheel Coating, VHT Gloss Black Wheel Paint, and PlastiKote 618 Steel Wheel Paint. Rust-Oleum Rust-Oleum, based in Vernon Hills, Ill., was founded in 1921 by sea captain Robert Fergusson, who wanted to keep his ship intact. He spent several years creating the world's first rust preventative paint. One recommended product is the Rust-Oleum Automotive High Performance Wheel Spray Paint. Wheel Paint Pricing $5-$20: Wheel paint is very cost effective. The majority of brands cost less than $20 for an 11- or 12-ounce spray can. Key Features Color This is the number-one factor when it comes to painting your wheels. The most popular color is silver, but you may also seek the best black wheel paint. Still, you may want to think outside the box and paint your wheels a bright color such as blue or red. Finish Once you decide what color you want to paint your wheels, you must select the type of finish you want: matte, satin, or high gloss. Matte has a flattering shine, the gloss has a high shine, and satin is in between the two. The choice is a personal preference, but you should select one that goes well with your vehicle's paint job. Other Considerations Wheel Material: Determine what type of metal your wheel is made of before you select a paint. For example, you may require the best spray paint for alloy wheels which are made of light materials such as aluminum, nickel, magnesium, or a combination of all three. Conversely, you may require paint geared towards steel wheels. Best Wheel Paint Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Wheel Paint Overall: VHT Gloss Black Wheel Paint

This high-heat wheel paint is polyurethane based and specifically designed for steel and aluminum wheels. It offers superior heat and chemical resistance and withstands temperatures up to 900 degrees when properly cured. It performs best when used with a primer and clear coat. This paint lays on smooth and thick. The directions are clear, and it's easy to apply. The paint dries fast and creates an even coat as long as the primer is applied. After it dries, it looks professional and creates a shiny new look. The product also appears to have more pigment than regular spray and aerosol paint. A little goes a long way, and one can be enough to do more than one wheel, depending on the size. One problem is the paint may easily chip or flake off even after sandblasting and priming the wheel. The color can also appear dull and chalky, meaning that it doesn't produce a consistent glossy finish. The product may also drip, but this is usually due to user error. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Wheel Paint Value: Rust-Oleum Automotive High Performance Wheel Spray Paint

This paint is intended for wheels made of aluminum or steel. It can also be used on plastic hubcaps. It restores the wheels' original look, prevents corrosion and rust, and produces a smooth, weather-resistant finish. The paint goes on smoothly and provides excellent coverage. It is easy to work with and levels out nicely, even with overspray. Wet coats over damp layers will dry hard if you allow an extra day or two for complete curing. In general, it dries exceptionally fast for handling. The steel paint combined with a clear coat produces a deep liquid shine. The rims may need to be touched up after driving in certain conditions because the paint may chip and flake off over time. The paint also produces a slightly rough texture, regardless of how smooth the surface underneath actually is. Finally, it may not be very durable. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Wheel Paint Honorable Mention: Dupli-Color Black High Performance Wheel Paint

