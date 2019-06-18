Best Automotive Clear Coats: Touch Up Your Vehicle

Would you like to give your car a brand new look? Then you should add a non-pigmented body varnish over the base coat to bring out your ride’s depth and clarity in color. The clear coat will also protect the underlying paint job from minor scratches and stains. You can use a clear coat for a minor touch-up on one part of your vehicle, or a full paint-job makeover. Our review dives into some of the best automotive clear coats available.

Doesn’t crack or peel. Can be painted on bare metal. Can be polished 24 hours after application. Graffiti-resistant. Corrosion- and chemical-resistant.

Comes as a two-pack for the cheap price of one. Durable gloss finish. Forms a protective layer against chemicals and gasoline. Easy to apply.

An acrylic clear coat aerosol spray that flows smoothly and has a quick-dry formula. It also forms a chemical- and weather-resistant coat.

Benefits of Automotive Clear Coats Better appearance . A clear coat finish gives a car a glossy appearance and deepens the pigment of a vehicle's base coat. It’s a smart way to make your paintwork look new and shiny. It even looks better when applied on a newly washed car.

It’s almost impossible to avoid minor scratches on your paintwork. You shouldn’t have to worry about that as most clear coats are known to buff out minor scratches and dents on a vehicle. They also hide minor spots caused by acid rain, bird droppings, and hard water spots. Increase its value. If you are thinking of selling your car, it’s a good idea to spice it up with a clear coat so you can get more from its look. Most people buy with their eyes, and it's a cheap way to give an old car a new look. Types of Automotive Clear Coats Topcoat Clear Coat Topcoat clear coats are typically applied as a final coat over a colored base paint on your vehicle. These coats are easy to polish, have great depth, and provide a glossy appearance. Topcoats also dry quickly. Glamour Clear Coat Glamour clear coats take longer to dry and, therefore, allow you to do more leveling on the vehicle’s body. You can heat up the coat to speed up the drying process. Glamour coats are also more resistant to moisture. Turbo Clear Coat Turbo clear coats are ideal for collision repairs. They help cover up dents, chips, and scratches and require more polishing to get a glossy finish. They dry fast, and buffing can be done to the coat shortly after. Higher Solid Clear Coat Higher solid coats provide a thicker film over the paintwork. For that reason, they take longer to dry as the solvent takes time to fully evaporate. Higher solid coats are also the most expensive. Top Brands US Chemicals US Chemicals (USC) was founded in 1960 and is currently under Maroon Group, LLC. It’s an industry-leading company in chemical manufacturing and distribution. The company specializes in making high-gloss clear coats, clear coat activators, undercoating agents, durable primers, paint thinners, and sealers. One of its best aerosol clear coats is the USC Spray Max 2k High Gloss Clearcoat Aerosol. Speedokote Speedokote is an Ohio-based company that specializes in the research and development of refinishing products. Some of the few items in its repertoire are masking tapes, clear coats, activators, automotive paints, accelerators, hot rod paints, and other auto-detailing products. The Speedokote SMR-130/75-K-M-Automotive Clear Coat and the Speedokote Clear Coat 2K Acrylic Urethane are some of the best clear coats from Speedokote. Best Automotive Clear Coat Pricing Under $50: At this price point, you will find coats of varying quality that mostly come in 12- to 15-ounce spray cans. They aren’t intended for full body work, but to seal up dents, scratches, and other minor flaws on the basecoat.

Scratches are hard to avoid, and your top coat should at least offer scratch-resistant properties for such moments. You should also be on the lookout for a clear coat that offers abrasion or chip resistance. UV Protection: Some clear coats are formulated with UV-resistant compounds to prevent UV rays from discoloring your car. It may not be maximum UV protection, but just enough to preserve your car’s original color for a longer period. Best Automotive Clear Coat Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Automotive Clear Coat Overall: Speedokote SMR-130/75 K-M-Automotive Clear Coat

Our top product is a fast dry and cures clear coat with an acrylic-urethane composition. The clear coat also comes with an activator; you get 128 ounces of clear coat and 32 ounces of an activator in one kit. The activator and clear coat should be mixed in a 4:1 ratio. When properly sprayed on, it leaves a high-gloss, fast-drying finish that can be buffed four to six hours after. The product remains inert at room temperature and is capable of keeping most chemicals from penetrating the base coat. The coat applies smoothly, and it’s easy to sand and buff the coat once it has fully cured. The coat is also resistant to UV rays, and your car will experience less discoloration with time. The main drawback of this clear coat is that mixing the clear coat and activator is a complicated process for the average DIY user. You may end up mixing larger quantities that will go to waste. Also, it’s more expensive than other acrylic coats, and you have to purchase a spray gun for application. Despite that, the product has a long shelf life and is ideal for a full-body coating job. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Automotive Clear Coat: USC Spray Max 2k High Gloss Clearcoat Aerosol

Our budget-friendly coat is an acrylic clear coat that’s great for quick touch-ups or small repair jobs. The product comes as a two-component aerosol clear coat that can be applied on almost all base coats. Each clear coat comes in an aerosol can and doesn’t need to be mixed with an activator before application. The coat provides a durable and high-gloss finish. The spray nozzle is uniquely designed to promote smooth flow and performs just like a spray gun. It’s also easy to use: Activate the two acrylic components by shaking the can and spraying on the base coat. In addition, USC Clear Coat is resistant to abrasions and scratches and provides top-notch all-weather and chemical resistance. We wouldn’t recommend the product for full body work, and you should use an entire can within 48 hours after opening it. Discard any remaining contents after 48 hours as the product becomes inactive. Moreover, the coat doesn’t offer UV protection, and the coat starts to show minor flakes if not applied correctly. Ensure that you follow the manufacturer’s instructions when applying it. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Automotive Clear Coat Honorable Mention: KBS Coatings 8504 Diamond Finish Clear Coat

