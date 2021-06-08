Best Chrome Spray Paints: Restore the Shine on Your Car or Motorcycle

If you’re looking to add or restore the bright, clean shine of chrome on your vehicle — or even your bicycle — all you need is a can of chrome spray paint. Wondering which brands or products are the best to use? We’ve got a list of the best chrome spray paints right here, along with tips to help you find quality paint that’ll work flawlessly.

Sleek, shiny, and classic in style, chrome components and accents on a car really stand out on a vehicle. With its brilliant shine, chrome can catch attention and light, adding a little something special to an otherwise average vehicle. Common on classic cars as well as modern motorcycles and even some bicycles, chrome is a detail everyone loves. But there’s one pretty significant drawback to having any chrome on your ride: chrome can look ugly fast. Over time and with wear, once-sparkling chrome can become chipped, scratched, or even peeled. And replacing that chrome can seem like an expensive exterior repair to make.

This paint is acid-free, dries quickly, and has a high-gloss finish. It's suitable for metal, glass, plastic, and other surfaces. The small can is perfect for smaller projects.

This paint produces a smooth, high-quality metallic finish that is both deep and lustrous. It's intended to resemble actual chrome plating, not paint. The paint is acid-free and dries quickly.

Benefits of Chrome Spray Paint

It protects your ride. The best chrome spray paint protects metal surfaces against issues such as scratches and chips. It also helps if you drive your vehicle in inclement weather and drive on salty roads.

Types of Chrome Spray Paint

Mirror Finish Chrome Spray Paint

Mirror finish chrome spray paint is the most realistic paint you can pick. With an impressively shiny and metallic gloss finish, a layer or two of this paint can mimic the same look as real chrome. These spray paints create a great “wow” factor, and they tend to be reflective like an actual mirror. It’s the right paint to choose if you want an authentic chrome result. Some even come in chip-resistant or highly durable formulas, so your new layers of chrome paint will survive wear and tear on the road, even over many miles or days outdoors.

Metallic Finish Chrome Spray Paint

Metallic finish chrome spray paint — or high-gloss spray paint, as it’s often known — is a less shiny alternative. Metallic finish paint is balanced and isn’t as shiny as chrome finish, but it’s brighter and makes for a better match than matte finish paint. You’ll get a nice, sleek high-gloss finish, but you won’t be able to achieve the mirror shine of traditional chrome. It’s a good option if you need a quick and easy fix but plan to fully replace your chrome components later down the line.

Matte Finish Chrome Spray Paint

An aerosol can of matte finish chrome spray paint is the least common option. This variety doesn't have any shine; instead, it looks more like basic steel than the carefully polished and finished shine chrome offers. They're less eye-catching, but they apply easily, quickly, and dry with minimal downtime. It's also often easier to find and very affordable. Matte finish spray paint is a good option you can use to cover up damaged or worn chrome on a tight budget.

Top Brands

Krylon

Philadelphia businessman Howard E. Kester began manufacturing Krylon products in 1947. The company was the first and is continues to be the largest supplier of aerosol paints in the world. Two popular products are the Krylon Premium Metallic Original Chrome and Krylon SUPERMAXX All-In-One Spray Paint, Silver Metallic.

Rust-Oleum

Rust-Oleum, based in Vernon Hills, Ill., was founded in 1921 by sea captain Robert Fergusson, who wanted to keep his ship intact. He spent several years creating the world’s first rust-preventative paint. One recommended product is the Rust-Oleum Bright Coat Metallic.

VHT & PlastiKote

VHT (Very High Temperature) is a division of Dupli-Color, the Sherwin-Williams brand. PlastiKote is part of the Valspar Corp., which is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sherwin-Williams. Sherwin-Williams, based in Cleveland, Ohio, was founded in 1866 and has been a leader in paints and coatings for 150 years. Top products include the VHT Quick Coat Silver Chrome Acrylic Enamel Can and PlastiKote General Purpose Metallic Silver Premium Enamel.

Chrome Spray Paint Pricing

$15 and up: If you're searching for the most realistic-looking chrome spray paint, you'll want to shop within this price range. The highest-quality mirror finish spray paints are more expensive, but they look incredible when applied.

Key Features

Color

Bright chrome paint varies by brand and may necessitate several coats to achieve the look you desire. There are many paint variations and a little experimentation is recommended. Each brand of chrome metallic spray paint is different. To achieve the look you want, pay close attention to the color on the cap of the spray can.

Type of Surface

Polished chrome spray paint won't necessarily work on all types of surfaces. For example, the best chrome spray paint for metal may not adhere as well as the best chrome spray paint for plastic. The paint product needs to be compatible with the object you're painting, or you won't get a polished finished look that lasts.

Finish

Paint that looks like chrome comes in different finishes to produce different looks. Some brands offer a nice, smooth finish that goes on easily. Some have a high-gloss finish that makes whatever you're painting look really shiny. Again, be sure to reference the paint cap to get the look you desire.

Durability

Spray paint can be a quick, temporary fix or a long-lasting solution to unattractive, dulling, or damaged chrome. But it all depends on how durable the paint you use is. So, you’ll want to look for a chrome spray paint that offers increased hardness and durability. Features like chip resistance, UV resistance, and mildew resistance can all make your spray paint last longer and look flawless over many miles. Paints that include a primer or an extra layer of protection so you can apply multiple layers in every coat can also offer better durability.

Other Considerations

Ease of Use. Some chrome color spray paint is easier to apply than others. You may need a bit of patience with some brands, which take a lot of time to properly apply. Typically it takes more than one coat of paint to get the job done right, so read the directions carefully in advance.

Drying Time. Some products take longer to dry than others, which leaves them more vulnerable to being tainted during the process. Drying time is less troublesome if you are painting inside a closed space such as a garage. But if you're outside, you want a quicker drying time so particles are less likely to make blemishes on the surface.

Some products take longer to dry than others, which leaves them more vulnerable to being tainted during the process. Drying time is less troublesome if you are painting inside a closed space such as a garage. But if you're outside, you want a quicker drying time so particles are less likely to make blemishes on the surface. Can Size. A single can of silver chrome spray paint is not intended for a very large paint job. If you are painting an entire bumper, you may require several cans of paint. If you're simply touching up a smaller area, you won't need a very large can. However, it's better to have too much than not enough.

Best Chrome Spray Paint Reviews & Recommendations 2021