Best Chrome Spray Paints: Restore the Shine on Your Car or Motorcycle
The top chrome spray paints for a glossy, polished look.
Sleek, shiny, and classic in style, chrome components and accents on a car really stand out on a vehicle. With its brilliant shine, chrome can catch attention and light, adding a little something special to an otherwise average vehicle. Common on classic cars as well as modern motorcycles and even some bicycles, chrome is a detail everyone loves. But there’s one pretty significant drawback to having any chrome on your ride: chrome can look ugly fast. Over time and with wear, once-sparkling chrome can become chipped, scratched, or even peeled. And replacing that chrome can seem like an expensive exterior repair to make.
If you’re looking to add or restore the bright, clean shine of chrome on your vehicle — or even your bicycle — all you need is a can of chrome spray paint. Wondering which brands or products are the best to use? We’ve got a list of the best chrome spray paints right here, along with tips to help you find quality paint that’ll work flawlessly.
This paint produces a smooth, high-quality metallic finish that is both deep and lustrous. It's intended to resemble actual chrome plating, not paint. The paint is acid-free and dries quickly.
- This paint produces a nice, shiny silver finish
- Comes out glossy with a polished metal appearance
- There are no drips or runs, and it provides excellent coverage
- Paint does not produce a mirror-like finish
- Nozzle may splatter or drip
- May not dry as quickly as advertised
- May start peeling off over time
This paint is acid-free, dries quickly, and has a high-gloss finish. It's suitable for metal, glass, plastic, and other surfaces. The small can is perfect for smaller projects.
- This paint sprays smoothly and evenly
- Has a good spray pattern and provides nice coverage
- Easy to use and dries fast
- Looks good and is quite shiny
- Color is more bright silver than a true chrome
- Can is small,
- Paint may have a strong odor
- May flake off over time
This quick coat enamel paint prevents rust and corrosion. It provides extra hide and durability, is lead-free and ozone safe, and creates a weather-resistant gloss finish.
- This paint can be used on fiberglass, plastic, and metal
- Easy to apply and dries fast
- Product goes on smoothly and doesn't leave drip marks behind
- Paint is not as glossy as you’d expect, and the color may not be as advertised
- Spray tip may be hard to press or may fail completely
Why Trust Us
All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.
Benefits of Chrome Spray Paint
- It's a great look. If you want to upgrade the style of your car or motorcycle, chrome finish spray paint is one way to do so. It's glossy and creates a bright silver finish.
- It protects your ride. The best chrome spray paint protects metal surfaces against issues such as scratches and chips. It also helps if you drive your vehicle in inclement weather and drive on salty roads.
- It's a quick, inexpensive fix. Shiny chrome spray paint mimics the look of chrome plating at a fraction of the cost. Electroplating involves a much more complicated process than spray paint, and it’s not cheap.
- It's easy to use. Even if you're a beginner when it comes to working on your motorcycle or vehicle, chrome spray paint is not very hard to use.
- It has fewer toxins. Chrome plating involves electroplating a layer of chromium onto a metal object. Hexavalent chromium is toxic and a carcinogen. Most spray paints are water-based and are considerably less toxic.
- It’s multipurpose. Shiny chrome paint can be used on items besides just your vehicle or motorcycle. You can apply the paint to objects you have around the home that you want to have a chrome finish.
Types of Chrome Spray Paint
Mirror Finish Chrome Spray Paint
Mirror finish chrome spray paint is the most realistic paint you can pick. With an impressively shiny and metallic gloss finish, a layer or two of this paint can mimic the same look as real chrome. These spray paints create a great “wow” factor, and they tend to be reflective like an actual mirror. It’s the right paint to choose if you want an authentic chrome result. Some even come in chip-resistant or highly durable formulas, so your new layers of chrome paint will survive wear and tear on the road, even over many miles or days outdoors.
Metallic Finish Chrome Spray Paint
Metallic finish chrome spray paint — or high-gloss spray paint, as it’s often known — is a less shiny alternative. Metallic finish paint is balanced and isn’t as shiny as chrome finish, but it’s brighter and makes for a better match than matte finish paint. You’ll get a nice, sleek high-gloss finish, but you won’t be able to achieve the mirror shine of traditional chrome. It’s a good option if you need a quick and easy fix but plan to fully replace your chrome components later down the line.
Matte Finish Chrome Spray Paint
An aerosol can of matte finish chrome spray paint is the least common option. This variety doesn't have any shine; instead, it looks more like basic steel than the carefully polished and finished shine chrome offers. They're less eye-catching, but they apply easily, quickly, and dry with minimal downtime. It's also often easier to find and very affordable. Matte finish spray paint is a good option you can use to cover up damaged or worn chrome on a tight budget.
Top Brands
Krylon
Philadelphia businessman Howard E. Kester began manufacturing Krylon products in 1947. The company was the first and is continues to be the largest supplier of aerosol paints in the world. Two popular products are the Krylon Premium Metallic Original Chrome and Krylon SUPERMAXX All-In-One Spray Paint, Silver Metallic.
Rust-Oleum
Rust-Oleum, based in Vernon Hills, Ill., was founded in 1921 by sea captain Robert Fergusson, who wanted to keep his ship intact. He spent several years creating the world’s first rust-preventative paint. One recommended product is the Rust-Oleum Bright Coat Metallic.
VHT & PlastiKote
VHT (Very High Temperature) is a division of Dupli-Color, the Sherwin-Williams brand. PlastiKote is part of the Valspar Corp., which is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sherwin-Williams. Sherwin-Williams, based in Cleveland, Ohio, was founded in 1866 and has been a leader in paints and coatings for 150 years. Top products include the VHT Quick Coat Silver Chrome Acrylic Enamel Can and PlastiKote General Purpose Metallic Silver Premium Enamel.
Chrome Spray Paint Pricing
- Under $5: If you’re on a budget, you can find a chrome spray paint that’ll cost $5 or less—some are even as low as $3. You’ll get a smaller can of paint or lower-quality paint, but you can still achieve a great-looking result without spending much.
- $5 to $10: You’ll find an array of different kinds of chrome spray paint priced at just $5 to $10. Both metallic, high-gloss finishes and mirror finishes are available at these affordable prices; the quality of the paint will vary, though.
- $15 and up: If you’re searching for the most realistic-looking chrome spray paint, you’ll want to shop within this price range. The highest-quality mirror finish spray paints are more expensive, but they look incredible when applied.
Key Features
Color
Bright chrome paint varies by brand and may necessitate several coats to achieve the look you desire. There are many paint variations and a little experimentation is recommended. Each brand of chrome metallic spray paint is different. To achieve the look you want, pay close attention to the color on the cap of the spray can.
Type of Surface
Polished chrome spray paint won't necessarily work on all types of surfaces. For example, the best chrome spray paint for metal may not adhere as well as the best chrome spray paint for plastic. The paint product needs to be compatible with the object you're painting, or you won't get a polished finished look that lasts.
Finish
Paint that looks like chrome comes in different finishes to produce different looks. Some brands offer a nice, smooth finish that goes on easily. Some have a high-gloss finish that makes whatever you're painting look really shiny. Again, be sure to reference the paint cap to get the look you desire.
Durability
Spray paint can be a quick, temporary fix or a long-lasting solution to unattractive, dulling, or damaged chrome. But it all depends on how durable the paint you use is. So, you’ll want to look for a chrome spray paint that offers increased hardness and durability. Features like chip resistance, UV resistance, and mildew resistance can all make your spray paint last longer and look flawless over many miles. Paints that include a primer or an extra layer of protection so you can apply multiple layers in every coat can also offer better durability.
Other Considerations
- Ease of Use. Some chrome color spray paint is easier to apply than others. You may need a bit of patience with some brands, which take a lot of time to properly apply. Typically it takes more than one coat of paint to get the job done right, so read the directions carefully in advance.
- Drying Time. Some products take longer to dry than others, which leaves them more vulnerable to being tainted during the process. Drying time is less troublesome if you are painting inside a closed space such as a garage. But if you're outside, you want a quicker drying time so particles are less likely to make blemishes on the surface.
- Can Size. A single can of silver chrome spray paint is not intended for a very large paint job. If you are painting an entire bumper, you may require several cans of paint. If you're simply touching up a smaller area, you won't need a very large can. However, it's better to have too much than not enough.
Best Chrome Spray Paint Reviews & Recommendations 2021
Choose Krylon Premium Metallic Original Chrome spray paint, and you’ll get a quality product that’s produced in the United States and provides an elegant, smooth, and high-quality metallic finish that is both deep and lustrous. The result is intended to resemble actual chrome plating, not paint. The product is acid-free and dries quickly: 10 minutes to the touch and two hours to handle. It can be applied to metal and a variety of other surfaces.
This paint is easy to use and goes on smoothly. It produces a nice, shiny silver finish as long as you apply enough coats. The finish is slightly reflective, and while not exactly like real chrome, it is a bright silver metallic look. It comes out glossy with a polished metal appearance. There are no drips or runs, and it provides excellent coverage, even on a rusty truck bumper or a peeling grill.
However, the paint does not produce a mirror finish. Also, the nozzle may splatter or drip paint, causing it to spray unevenly. There have been some complaints that it does not dry as quickly as advertised and may start peeling off over time. In addition, the paint may discolor if you touch it with your fingertips.
If you’re hoping to get a lot of value out of the chrome spray paint you choose, you’ll love Krylon Short Cuts Aerosol Spray Paint Chrome. Every bottle of this paint is acid-free, dries quickly, and has a high-gloss finish. The paint is dry to the touch in 15 minutes and is dry to handle in three hours. It's suitable to use on metal, glass, plastic, and a variety of other surfaces. The small aerosol can is perfect for smaller projects.
This paint sprays smoothly and evenly, has a good spray pattern, provides nice coverage, and it's easy to use. The paint is great to touch up scratches on rims and other car and motorcycle parts and provides protection through rain and road debris. It also dries fast, looks good, and is quite shiny.
One downside is the color is more bright silver than a true chrome. Also, the can is small, and you may need more than one for a larger project, driving up the cost. The paint may also have a strong odor. There have been some complaints that paint may flake off over time.
A VHT Quick Coat Silver Chrome Acrylic Enamel Can delivers a quick coat enamel paint prevents rust and corrosion on properly prepared surfaces. It provides extra hide and durability and is lead-free and ozone safe. It creates a weather resistant gloss finish to metal and other surfaces. The paint dries to the touch in 30 minutes and dries thoroughly overnight; no curing is required.
This paint can be used on many types of surface areas, including fiberglass, plastic, and metal. It works very well and dries fast. It holds up in cold temperatures and in inclement weather. The product goes on smoothly and doesn't leave drip marks behind. It's also easy to apply as long as you follow the directions.
The paint may not be as glossy as you expect, and the color may not be exactly as advertised. Also, the spray tip may be hard to press or the nozzle may fail completely. For best results, it should be used with a primer and a clear coat.
If you’re hoping to achieve a true, realistic-looking chrome finish on your car, motorcycle, or bike, Spaz Stix Ultimate Mirror Chrome Spray Paint is a great choice. The Mirror Chrome color choice is realistically glossy, with a shine that reflects just like a traditional mirror. You can use this paint as an accent color, the primary paint color, or as a base coat to another color. The paint formulation uses Lexan plastic.
You can use this paint on its own to create a mirrored chrome finish on a variety of surfaces on your car. You can also use it to create a custom look by layering it with the Candy Colors line offered by Spaz.
Unfortunately, you can’t use this paint on its own. For the best results, you’ll need to use it with the Ultimate Black Back paint and the Ultimate Clear Coat paint. This means you’ll need to buy two additional cans of spray paint. You also risk the underlying colors of your car bleeding through and negatively affecting the mirror chrome finish.
Want to choose a chrome spray paint that’s automaker-approved? If you own an Infiniti G35, then you’re going to love what a can of Touch Up Express Chrome Silver Metallic Spray Paint offers. This original factory paint will match the OEM colors already on your car. It perfectly matches the color code Gray G35. You can use this paint on a variety of surfaces for a wide range of uses on your car. It can cover body damage to your vehicle. The paint is fast-drying and leaves a shiny finish.
This paint is easy to use and very DIY-friendly. This helps you to achieve professional results at home. The OEM color match means you’ll have a better finish and better color match than other spray paint options on the market.
While this paint is easy to use, it doesn’t require the same process and multiple steps as other spray paint. This can leave uneven results that lack consistency. It also has a fan pattern to the spray, which can result in a lot of overspray.
A can of Rust-Oleum Chrome Metallic Finish Spray Paint creates a metallic finish on wood, concrete, masonry, and metal. Once applied and dry, it is chip-resistant. It will also retain its color vibrancy. The paint completely dries to the touch in 60 minutes.
This chrome paint is compatible on a wide variety of surfaces, which makes this paint versatile. The durable finish means it will last a long time. You can use this spray paint to create an elegant touch or accent. It has an any-angle spray feature that enables you to spray in any direction you want, even upside-down.
Unfortunately, this paint is not automotive paint. While it’s compatible with metal application, it isn’t the best choice for painting your car. It’s also challenging to apply and will leave you with runs and thin spots.
Here’s another automaker-approved, professional-quality chrome spray paint: ScratchWizard Automotive Chrome Silver Metallic Spray Paint. It’s more than just a single can of paint—you’ll get a complete kit for touching up your car’s paint. This chrome-colored paint is specially formulated to exactly match the OEM paint on your vehicle. This kit comes with three spray cans: one prime, one paint, and one clear coat. It also comes with a grease and wax remover, scuff pad, sandpaper, gloves, and a microfiber towel.
This kit has everything you need to mimic a professional-quality finish. The paint is formulated to match a specific make and model, so you know you’re getting a paint that will match.
Unfortunately, if you want to buy this paint for your car, you’ll need to find your make and model. Otherwise, it probably won’t match. You may also not need the entire kit, which is significantly more expensive than other spray paint options.
With Seymour of Sycamore Chrome Aluminum Aerosol paint, you’ll get fast-drying spray paint meant for use both indoors and outdoors. It dries to a durable layer of paint that will resist wearing away or chipping from the weather elements or exposure to chemicals. It also resists abrasion and heat degradation.
This paint dries fast, which will help you speed through your painting projects. Its durability will also make it perfect for use on your vehicle. The can design also reduces the risk of overspray as it’s designed for up-close painting.
Unfortunately, if you want this paint to work as intended, you’ll need to do a lot of prep work. Any bare surfaces or rusted metal will need sanding and priming before you can use this spray paint. Otherwise, it won’t properly adhere. It also contains some harmful chemicals, including titanium dioxide.
Though a can of Dupli-Color Instant Chrome Spray looks pretty simple at first glance, it contains paint that’ll pack quite a punch for any chrome parts and accents. Made just for automotive applications, this chrome spray paint delivers a brilliant metallic finish wherever it’s applied. You can put it to work on any less-than-pristine chrome, from trim to grills to bumpers. And once it’s sprayed on, this paint will dry quickly.
With a high gloss and excellent durability, this spray paint offers a fantastic combination of results and longevity. Each 11-ounce can lets you fix up your car’s chrome in just minutes — and it looks like true chrome with little effort. An EZ Touch fan spray nozzle directs the paint flow, and a mix of enamel, gloss and high color retention come together to create just the right chrome look.
Just keep in mind that this chrome spray paint isn’t mildew-, chip-, or UV-resistant. You may encounter signs of wear if your vehicle is exposed year after year.
If you’re hoping to get the utmost accuracy, you want a spray paint that offers a perfect match, like ERA Paints Chrome Silver Metallic Spray Paint Kit. Made specifically to suit the chrome on 2019 and 2020 Nissan Sentras, this spray paint set includes everything you need to restore your car’s accents, trim, and more.
Every ERA Paints chrome spray paint set offers exact color matching thanks to proprietary technology. This spray paint is hand mixed, created with premium quality, and delivers solid durability and longevity. Each can includes enough paint to cover a 4 x 4-foot area with two coats of paint, giving you enough to cover a whole door or a fender.
However, if you have more chrome or need to cover a bigger area (like your bumper), you’ll need multiple cans. You should also note that this chrome paint doesn’t include a clear coat—that will have to be purchased and applied separately, along with any prep or primer you’d like to use before you touch up your car’s chrome.
Tips
- When applying chrome spray paint, make sure it's not too humid and the temperature is between 70 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Always follow the manufacturer's recommendations to get the best result.
- Before applying the paint, prepare the surface area by cleaning it off with a moist rag. After it dries, wash it with soap and hot water. If possible, wet sand the surface area and polish it.
- Make sure to work in a well-ventilated space to dissipate the fumes. We recommend wearing a mask or respirator to avoid inhaling toxic fumes. Long sleeves and gloves will also protect your skin and prevent possible irritation.
- It's essential that you wear eye protection when applying either interior or exterior chrome spray paint. Goggles are the best option for guarding against the corrosive elements of aerosol paint.
- Apply a primer before using shiny chrome spray paint. Primer comes in a can or you can use a spray gun. Apply a thin layer, and sand it lightly. Black primer tends to produce a brighter finish.
- When applying the paint, hold the can about 10 inches away from the surface area. Start from the top and work down, using a back and forth sweeping motion in straight lines.
- Check the instructions to determine how long you need to wait between coats. It's generally two or more hours. Gently wipe down the surface between coats with a clean and dry microfiber towel.
- For added protection, apply a clear coat over the chrome paint. Make sure to apply a smooth and thin layer. This added step will greatly improve the durability of your chrome paint.
- If possible, clean the areas covered with chrome paint using distilled water. Regular tap water may turn the paint brown because the paint can have an adverse reaction to certain minerals in the water.
FAQs
Q: Does chrome spray paint work?
Most chrome spray paints don't deliver a true chrome finish with a mirror-like reflection. They typically produce a bright and shiny silver color.
Q: Can I use chrome spray paint on my exhaust?
If you plan on painting something such as your exhaust, you will need special paint intended for high temperatures. Otherwise, general chrome paint may just melt off.
Q: How many coats of chrome spray paint do I need to use?
It may take several coats of chrome spray paint to cover a surface evenly. Plus, as we noted previously, you need to prep the surface area with a primer and may need a clear coat as well.
Q: How long does chrome spray paint last?
The lifespan of any chrome spray paint depends on a few factors. The kind of paint you choose matters—some offer better resistance to chipping, cracking, UV rays, and mildew, while others may not. Additionally, if your car is left outdoors uncovered, you may see a shorter lifespan. You can estimate that you’ll get about a year of flawless coverage from spray paint; it’ll then develop signs of wear.
Q: How do you seal chrome spray paint?
After you apply one or two coats of chrome spray paint, you’ll want to top it off with a layer of protective clear coat. This will enhance the shiny result and offer the protection you need to keep the paint well-maintained for miles of driving or days of outdoor exposure.
Final Thoughts
Our pick for the best chrome spray paint is the Krylon Premium Metallic Original Chrome. It dries quickly, goes on smoothly, and produces a shiny and glossy silver finish. It doesn't drip or run, and it provides excellent coverage. For a less expensive option, consider the Krylon Short Cuts Aerosol Spray Paint Chrome.