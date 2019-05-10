Best Rust Converters & Removers: Options for Corrosion Protection

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more. Over time, everything will deteriorate in one form or another. When it comes to your car, corrosion is your worst enemy. Luckily, there are products to protect and remove rust from your car’s vulnerable pieces. Each project is unique, so making an informed decision about what product you need is crucial. Here's our guide to help you find the best rust converter & remover. Best Rust Converter & Remover Overall: Corroseal Water Based Rust Converter

Best Rust Converter & Remover Value: Evapo-Rust The Original Super Safe Rust Remover

Best Rust Converter & Remover Honorable Mention: VHT SP229 Rust Converter Benefits of Rust Converter & Remover Save time. If you're doing bodywork or trying to salvage a corroded car part, your alternative to chemical removal is usually grinding the rust off. This is not only a more time-consuming process, but you also risk damaging the original piece.

Built-in primer. Rust converters also double as a metal primer for the metal parts you're restoring. This means that applying the converter will save your materials from spreading corrosion and any further damage it could cause.

Rust converters also double as a metal primer for the metal parts you're restoring. This means that applying the converter will save your materials from spreading corrosion and any further damage it could cause. Save money. If your parts or tools are saved from future corrosion, then they'll have a longer life span. This not only keeps your pieces in good working condition but will ultimately save you in replacement costs.

If your parts or tools are saved from future corrosion, then they'll have a longer life span. This not only keeps your pieces in good working condition but will ultimately save you in replacement costs. Restoration. Restoring antique cars is one of the best do-it-yourself projects. When you’re dealing with old parts, you're almost guaranteed to find rust and corrosion. Showcasing the rust converter before and after pictures can be a great addition to show off your restoration work. Types of Rust Converter & Remover Liquid The most common type of rust converter and rust remover is liquid. While the individual products will have varying thicknesses, the application process is generally the same. After some prep work, the chemical can be painted on, submerged, or sprayed on with your own spray gun. The best and easiest method is going to depend on your specific project. Gel Rust converter also comes in a gel form. These products are thicker than the liquid removers, so they cannot be used with sprayers. One benefit they have over liquid is that you don’t have to worry about the product dripping if applied heavily. The gel can be painted or rolled onto the metal surface and allowed to dry for best results. Spray While some of the liquid removers can be used with a spray gun, some rust removing products come as an aerosol spray. Typically, this can be a faster application process. However, be aware that it might be hard to use a spray can for extensive restoration projects due to their smaller quantities. Top Brands Evapo-Rust Evapo-Rust is a chemical company headquartered in Arizona. It has a whole line of metal restoration products. This line includes the original Rust Remover and a GEL Rust Remover. The company is also notable for its customer-friendly website featuring user testimonials and how-to videos. Rust-Oleum Perhaps one of the most recognizable names in corrosion protection, Rust-Oleum was founded in 1921. Its founder was a boat captain who merely wanted to keep his ship running and noticed fish oil stopped the rust from spreading. He then went on to produce this solution for consumers and growing the company by developing the Automotive 248658 10.25-Ounce Rust Reformer Spray. VHT VHT is a Sherwin-Williams brand of high-performance paints and treatments. While the parent company was founded in Cleveland in 1866, VHT is a spinoff of the paint division Dupli-Color, which was started in 1938. It makes a very popular aerosol rust converter with its VHT SP229. Rust Converter & Remover Pricing Under $15: The least expensive option is usually rust remover sprays. These are typically between 10 and 32 ounces and useful for small areas of corrosion and surface rust.

The least expensive option is usually rust remover sprays. These are typically between 10 and 32 ounces and useful for small areas of corrosion and surface rust. $15 to $30: At this price point, there are two different types of products you'll see. The first is full gallons of rust remover. The second is smaller containers and spray bottles of rust converter.

At this price point, there are two different types of products you'll see. The first is full gallons of rust remover. The second is smaller containers and spray bottles of rust converter. Over $30: At the highest prices, you’ll generally find full gallons of rust converter products. Rust converter is typically more expensive; only larger quantities should cost over $30. Key Features Ease of Use Your average rust treatment can be applied by brushing or spraying it onto the affected metal surface. It’s best to consider the application methods that a product requires and which approach will help you complete your project. The amount of rust, whether or not the corroded piece can be easily removed, and how large the affected area is will help determine the best application method for you. Toxicity The corrosion of metals is a chemical reaction; often another chemical reaction is required to convert rust. While each brand has its own way of formulating a good rust treatment, this also means each one comes with its own potentially volatile compounds, like phosphoric acid. It’s important to know whether or not a rust converter is safe to touch so you can keep yourself safe while using it. It’s also vital to understand how to dispose of and clean up these chemicals. Cleanup Whether you're brushing on liquid rust converter or using an aerosol can to get rid of corrosion, it all can make a mess. Before you use any corrosion removing products, you'll want to know what to expect in terms of keeping your workspace clean. Some of the best chemical rust removers will only require soap and water to clean up. Other Considerations Future Protection: The last thing you want to deal with after riding a part of rust is having it corrode again. Luckily, a lot of great rust converters add a protective layer to keep the part from further corrosion. If you plan on painting or priming the piece, then the added protection may not be necessary. Be aware of what the best plan of attack is for your metal pieces.

Drying Time: Depending on your project, the amount of time a rust converter takes to give you the best results may be a determining factor. On average, rust removal products will suggest a day or two in order to free your part from corrosion completely. Some advertise that they only require a couple of hours to cure before you can sand or paint over them.

Flammability: Keep in mind the environment you'll keep the rust remover in, both for storage and during application. With aerosol cans and some liquid rust converters, keeping them in a warm storage space is a fire hazard. Also, if you're removing rust from a part of your vehicle where you need to weld, make sure you're using a non-flammable solution. Best Rust Converter & Remover Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Rust Converter & Remover Overall: Corroseal Water-Based Rust Converter

Depending on your project, the amount of time a rust converter takes to give you the best results may be a determining factor. On average, rust removal products will suggest a day or two in order to free your part from corrosion completely. Some advertise that they only require a couple of hours to cure before you can sand or paint over them. Flammability: Keep in mind the environment you’ll keep the rust remover in, both for storage and during application. With aerosol cans and some liquid rust converters, keeping them in a warm storage space is a fire hazard. Also, if you're removing rust from a part of your vehicle where you need to weld, make sure you're using a non-flammable solution. Best Rust Converter & Remover Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Rust Converter & Remover Overall: Corroseal Water-Based Rust Converter

Corroseal is widely regarded as the best rust converter paint and metal primer available today. Corroseal is easy to apply with a one-step process of using a paintbrush or a roller. Though it doesn't come in a spray bottle, if you have your own, it is thin enough to use as a spray. Corroseal's superior performance is most noticeable when it comes to the number of coats needed. While most rust converters need at least two coats, Corroseal can usually finish a job with just one. This also means you need less product per job, so one gallon should last longer than the competitors. An additional highlight with this product is that it has a water-based formula. This helps make it incredibly safe for use, Corroseal also guarantees that it's non-flammable and non-corrosive. While still being an industrial strength product, it is easy to clean up with just soap and water. Although Corroseal is one of the best rust neutralizers, it is not perfect. To achieve the best results, this product does require sanding where some products don't require prep work at all. Corroseal is also a bit more expensive than other options. Best Rust Converter & Remover Value: Evapo-Rust The Original Super Safe Rust Remover

For customers who want a non-toxic and eco-friendly product, Evapo-Rust is the best rust removal product. While this product is a rust remover and not a rust converter, it has many unique qualities that make it an excellent option for certain customers. The safety of this product cannot be overstated. While a lot of removers use phosphoric acid, this water-based formula allows it to be non-toxic, non-flammable, eco-friendly, and completely biodegradable. Users can apply Evapo-rust to cookware, utensils, and grill grates without worrying about harmful effects later on. Even more impressive is that the safe formula will not warp or damage any plastic, rubber, or painted parts. This is useful when it comes to storing for later use. While most rust converters will only activate once (when being applied), this formula can be used repeatedly. Along with all of its positive attributes, Evapo-Rust comes with some negatives. While you don't need to scrub the metal surface to take off the rust, this remover does require prep work to the corroded substrate. The rust remover does not protect parts from future corrosion, meaning that piece will rust again if not protected. Also, this remover works best when the rusted item can be submerged in the formula, making it less than ideal for larger projects. Best Rust Converter & Remover Honorable Mention: VHT SP229 Rust Converter

