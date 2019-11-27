Best Hubcaps: Protect Your Wheels in Style

Hubcaps are a great way to ensure that your wheels are both protected and personalized

By Jason Collins

Installing hubcaps is a great way to add character to your vehicle and bring it to life. They also serve the functional purpose of protecting the inside of your tires from the build-up and damage that can be caused by dirt and debris. Our buying guide below features the top three hubcaps on the market.

    Pilot Automotive Universal Fit Spyder Wheel Cover
    These wheel covers are adjustable for a secure fit to your vehicle’s tire. They fit most car models, such as Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Ford, Kia, and Mazda. These hubcaps feature a micro-adjustable retention system.
    These hubcaps are designed with 10 spokes and are made from an ABS material that prevents corrosion and rust from entering the inside of the wheels. They also feature a sleek black and silver design, giving the illusion of actual rims in addition to being functional.
    These hubcaps are compatible with most wheels, so long as they are steel.  They are not compatible with alloy wheels. The spokes and adjustment system will not be able to grip onto alloy.
    OxGord Snap-On Hubcaps
    These hubcaps are a replica of Toyota Corolla wheel covers. They are compatible with both Toyota wheels and any other 15-inch wheel. Features include retention adjustment rings to fit the wheels.
    They are easy to install and easy to adjust and readjust. They are weatherproof and designed to withstand both heat and frost. Snap-on installation takes under 10 minutes.
    These are great replica caps for the price, but they scratch easily. Once scratched or cracked, the hubcaps are susceptible to further damage. Since this product is sold in sets, you cannot buy just one if one hubcap breaks.
    BDK Hubcaps Wheel Covers
    These BDK hubcaps feature high-quality ABS material as well as a retention ring for better adjustment. The retention ring aids in easier and faster installation and will not fall off while driving. These OEM hubcaps are for the E150, E250, E350, Econoline F-150, F-250, F-35, F-250, and F-350.
    These hubcaps are a great alternative to rims and are both fashionable and functional. They are coated for protection and will not chip and scratch on the road, as they are made from weatherproof ABS plastic. They are designed for fashion, function, and durability.
    These caps are only compatible with an r16 size, and the retention ring only adjusts to a certain extent. They feature plastic tabs that are not as durable in terms of installation. Also, the hubcaps are plastic, which may not be as durable in more severe weather.

Tips

  • Measure the diameter and circumference of your wheels to ensure that the hubcaps you buy are compatible and will fit the wheels on your vehicle.
  • Determine whether you are looking for hubcaps to suit your functional needs or as a simple alternative to rims. Some hubcaps are made only for style, while others serve a more functional purpose.
  • Determine how long you plan to use the hubcaps. They come in sets of four, and if one breaks you may have to buy a whole new set or take them all off your vehicle. 

FAQs

Q: Can I put any hubcaps on my car?

A: While most hubcaps are adjustable, don’t trust the adjustable retention rings to do the job perfectly. Measure the vehicle wheels properly for the best results.

Q: What is the difference between rims and hubcaps?

A: Rims are included as part of each tire, while hubcaps can be made from different materials and are installed or snapped-on to the exterior of the wheels. They can also be changed from time to time.

Q: Is it okay to drive without hubcaps?

A: While many use hubcaps for embellishment, they still serve the functional purpose of protecting the wheels from rust and corrosion. In the long run, this lessens the need to replace tires as frequently. 

Final Thoughts

Our pick for best hubcaps is the Pilot Automotive Universal Fit Spyder Wheel Cover. These hubcaps are adjustable and compatible with most vehicles.

A more affordable option is the: OxGord Snap-On Hubcaps.

