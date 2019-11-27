Best Hubcaps: Protect Your Wheels in Style

Tips

Measure the diameter and circumference of your wheels to ensure that the hubcaps you buy are compatible and will fit the wheels on your vehicle.

Determine whether you are looking for hubcaps to suit your functional needs or as a simple alternative to rims. Some hubcaps are made only for style, while others serve a more functional purpose.

Determine how long you plan to use the hubcaps. They come in sets of four, and if one breaks you may have to buy a whole new set or take them all off your vehicle.

FAQs

Q: Can I put any hubcaps on my car?

A: While most hubcaps are adjustable, don’t trust the adjustable retention rings to do the job perfectly. Measure the vehicle wheels properly for the best results.

Q: What is the difference between rims and hubcaps?

A: Rims are included as part of each tire, while hubcaps can be made from different materials and are installed or snapped-on to the exterior of the wheels. They can also be changed from time to time.

Q: Is it okay to drive without hubcaps?

A: While many use hubcaps for embellishment, they still serve the functional purpose of protecting the wheels from rust and corrosion. In the long run, this lessens the need to replace tires as frequently.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for best hubcaps is the Pilot Automotive Universal Fit Spyder Wheel Cover. These hubcaps are adjustable and compatible with most vehicles.

A more affordable option is the: OxGord Snap-On Hubcaps.