Best License Plate Frames: Get a Clean, Sleek Look

License plates are a boring necessity. Fortunately, there are ways to jazz up that area on your vehicle. There are practical as well as luxury license plate frames featuring a variety of styles and designs. They not only make your car look good, but they can also protect it. If you're looking for the best license plate frame for your needs, check out our picks below. Best License Plate Frame Overall: GoPlates Customized Heavy Duty License Plate Frame

Best License Plate Frame Value: SunplusTrade License Plate Frame

Best License Plate Frame Honorable Mention: Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame Benefits of License Plate Frames Avoid free advertising. If you bought your car from a dealership, there's a good chance the license plate frame touts that company’s information. If you don't want to freely promote its products, consider replacing the frame with one you like better.

Avoid free advertising. If you bought your car from a dealership, there's a good chance the license plate frame touts that company's information. If you don't want to freely promote its products, consider replacing the frame with one you like better. Freshen up your vehicle's look. If you have an old license plate frame, it may be faded, chipped, cracked, or dented. There are many popular license plate frames that can make your car look more appealing.

Make a statement. The best looking license plate frames will show the world a little bit about yourself. There are many styles that you can choose from, including a carbon fiber license plate frame or rhinestone license plate frame, that will display a little bit of your personality.

They're easy to install. Even the most mechanically-challenged individual can change a license plate frame with just a little hardware and tools. It's a simple yet pleasing upgrade and takes just a few minutes to install.

Even the most mechanically-challenged individual can change a license plate frame with just a little hardware and tools. It's a simple yet pleasing upgrade and takes just a few minutes to install. They're cheap. You may not have enough money for a new paint job, but you can add a nice touch to your vehicle without spending a lot of money by purchasing the coolest license plate frame you can find. Types of License Plate Frames Slimline As the name suggests, this type of license plate frame features a very thin trim. It allows your plate and registration tags to be visible to authorities and others who need access to it. Because they are so thin, they are compliant with DMVs in all 50 states. Semi-Wide Bottom A semi-wide bottom plate has an eight-inch wide bottom and open corners, allowing you to display your registration tags. This type of frame is compliant in most states that require upper and lower corner registration tags but allow the center message to be covered up. Be sure to check with your state's DMV to see if this type of frame complies with the law. Wide Bottom This type of frame features a wide bottom that runs 12 inches across the base of the plate. This style will cover lower registration tags and lower license plate messages, making it illegal in some states. Top Brands Bell Automotive Roy Richter started Bell Automotive in his garage in Bell, Calif., in the late '40s. He transformed his love of racing into automotive products such as the Bell racing helmet. Bell also makes seat covers, tire inflators, and steering wheel covers. Bell's motto is "to live, ride, drive and thrive." One popular product is the Bell Automotive Universal Black Paw Print Design License Plate Frame. GoPlates GoPlates has been producing personalized license plate frames for cars and trucks since 2001. It features premium stainless steel license plate frames in many new colors and also includes laser engraving. One recommended product is the GoPlates Customized Heavy Duty License Plate Frame. Ohuhu Ohuhu was founded in 2013 and is named after Oahu, a sunny island in Hawaii. Based in California, the company produces a variety of tools for the garden, office, and garage. One top product is the Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame. License Plate Frame Pricing Under $10: License plate frames can be very inexpensive, but you get what you pay for. Items in this price range may be made of cheap plastic or materials that are prone to chipping or rusting.

License plate frames can be very inexpensive, but you get what you pay for. Items in this price range may be made of cheap plastic or materials that are prone to chipping or rusting. $10-$20: You can purchase a decent-quality license plate frame for under $20. They vary in size, style, materials, and durability.

When you're shopping for the best license plate holder, the most important feature you need to consider is the size. First, find out the frame's exact measurements, such as height and width, to determine if it will properly fit your specific state's plate. The thickness of your license plate is also something you need to factor in for a proper fit. Mounting Type High-quality license plate frames typically come with either two or four screw holes. In general, two screws can hold a frame in place, but four screws will provide additional support. Plus, you have to ensure that the frame doesn't rattle, and four screws may do a better job of keeping the license flush against your vehicle. Other Considerations State Laws: Some states have laws regarding car license plate frames. They usually involve the size of the frames. Be sure to check with your state's Department of Motor Vehicles to ensure that you follow the law. For example, you don't want to purchase a frame and later realize it covers up important information on your plate that authorities need to see clearly.

Durability: This is one of the most important factors in choosing the best license plate cover. Cheaper, lower-quality frames may corrode, fade, or chip. Some products feature UV protection that ensures they will last longer. Others have a coating on the metal to protect them from the elements.

Materials: The best license plate frame material is typically metal; however, there are many options, including aluminum, zinc, and carbon fiber. The type of metal affects the frame's weight. Steel frames are sturdy, while alloy is more lightweight. While you may prefer an aluminum license plate frame, your friend may like chrome. It's a personal preference.

Installation Kit: Many high-end license plate frames will come with a package that includes screws, caps, washers and a screwdriver. Other products do not provide these items, and it may be difficult to find screw caps that match the frame. As a result, the screws may visually stick out.

Number of Frames: If you are looking for a license frame for both the front and back of your vehicle, buy a set that comes in a bundle. Some manufacturers only ship one per package. Pay special attention to the description to make sure you're buying the exact number that you require. Best License Plate Frame Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best License Plate Frame Overall: GoPlates Customized Heavy Duty License Plate Frame

This anodized aluminum, heavy-duty frame comes in six colors: black, blue, red, purple, orange, and green. You can customize the frame with laser engraving, using one of 11 different fonts. The frame is wash-, weather-, and UV-resistant, and the inside dimensions are approximately 11 ¼ inches by 4 ½ inches. The company also includes a one-year colorfast guarantee. The frame's metal is strong and sturdy, and it includes screw covers for a nice finish. The printed letters are clear and well-sized to fit the available area. The frame holds up well over time and doesn't oxidize or peel, even in harsh winter weather. Also, the color options are good and evenly match many different models of vehicles. Even though the aluminum is thin, it can cover a very thick license plate. One problem is the screw covers may fall off over time. Also, the frame lettering is light gray, not bright white, which means the text on these customized license plate holders can be difficult to read from a distance. The color red may also look pink, and some states may have license plates that are a bit smaller than this frame, requiring you to modify it for the perfect fit. Best License Plate Frame Value: SunplusTrade License Plate Frame

This slim style, stainless steel frame does not block state registration tags. It features a chrome finish with material that repels rust and corrosion. It comes with four screw caps, four self-tapping screws, four machine screws, four washers, and one screwdriver. Its dimensions are 12.2 inches by 0.5 inches by 6.3 inches. The frame is sleek and polished to shiny chrome. While the caps that cover the screws are plastic, they perfectly match the frame. On the back of the frame, the metal extends up a bit so that the bottom of the license plate can fit snugly inside it. The product also frames the license plate perfectly. It's well-made for a reasonable price, and installation is easy. One problem is that the screws that come with the kit may not be not long enough to fasten the frame to your vehicle. Also, the screw caps may fall off after a short period of use. In addition, the metal is very thin, the edges can be sharp, and some rust issues have been known to creep up despite the frame being made of stainless steel. Best License Plate Frame Honorable Mention: Ohuhu Matte Aluminum License Plate Frame

