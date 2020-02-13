Best Wheel Covers: Protect Your Wheels With These Covers

Some users say the cover does not conceal the wheel perfectly. They may also disengage when used constantly in harsh road conditions.

It features a seven- spoke design with a sporty carbon texture in a satin gunmetal finish for a stylish look. It is compatible with most 16-inch wheels, allowing for easy installation. Apart from protection, this cover is also designed to improve the handling of your vehicle.

Replace your old, cracked, or missing wheel covers with this high-quality Alpena wheel cover kit. It includes four wheel covers that easily and securely fit on your vehicle using the adjustable ring system. It features premium-quality and durable ABS plastic construction for an enhanced lifespan.

Some users complain that the covers may not have a proper grip and could fall off if the ride is bumpy. They are also prone to breakage.

This cover snaps right onto a 15-inch steel wheel, ensuring simple and fast installation. Its construction features ABS plastic that is durable and secure. It is also heat- and impact-resistant. It comes as a set of four covers backed by a one-year warranty.

For an economical way to give your vehicle’s profile a sleek appearance, the OxGord wheel cover has you covered. It features a six-spoke design with black, fake bolt heads in a chrome finish background to give your wheel that customized and elegant look. It fits perfectly on most 15-inch wheels and protects them from dirt and rust agents.

The cover fits on steel wheels only. It is made of plastic, which is prone to scratches and breakage.

It boasts an ABS construction that is rustproof and corrosion-resistant, ensuring maximum durability. This cover fits most domestic and foreign vehicles with 16-inch wheels. Also, it features a chrome finish for enhanced appearance and durability.

To upgrade the look of your wheels, consider these Pilot wheel covers. This cover features a micro-adjustable retention system for precise, secure, and customized fitment. The accessory is a perfect fit for most models including Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Ford, Chevrolet, Kia, and others.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, and practical experience with each product we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Tips

Note that wheel covers do not have a universal fitment. For example, a size 14 cover cannot be installed on a size 16 wheel. Before ordering a cover, ensure it is the right size for your wheel.

Another important factor to consider is the material of the cover. These accessories are made of either ABS plastic or metal. It is advisable to go for the ABS plastic construction since it is more durable and weather-resistant. It also has the best grip on the wheel.

Design or style is also another important consideration. Since you want to add protection while improving the appearance of your vehicle, go for an aesthetically designed cover. There are various spoke designs, finishes, colors, and other unique features to choose from.

FAQs

Q: What does a wheel cover do?

A: Wheel covers are vehicle accessories that protect the wheel and the lug nuts from dirt, debris, dust, abrasion, and rust agents. They also enhance the beauty of your car while improving its handling capabilities.

Q: What is the difference between a wheel cover and a hub cap?

A: The difference between these two accessories lies in the area of the size they cover. While a hub cap covers only the center of the wheel, the wheel cover covers the entire wheel. This means that a wheel cover offers more protection than the hub cap.

Q: Are wheel covers easy to install?

A: The ease of installation of a cover depends on the material and technology used. Metal covers are hard to install and may require a professional, while plastic covers can be installed easily at home.

Final Thoughts

Our top pick in this category is the Pilot Automotive Universal Fit Spyder Wheel Cover. This wheel cover is durable and enhances the looks of your vehicle while still protecting it from elements.

For a cheaper option, we recommend the OxGord Wheel Covers, Hub Caps Silver Rim Cover. Despite its price, this wheel cover is also durable, heat-resistant, and easy to install.