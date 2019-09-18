Best Sun Visor Extenders: Reduce Glare While You Drive

All drivers have been blinded by the sun at one point or another. Even wearing sunglasses may not be enough to reduce the bright light emanating from the sky. You could use the built-in sun visor, but it doesn’t always do the job adequately. More often than not, it’s too short to reach your eyes. Investing in a car sun visor extender is a great way to dampen the light. Here are the best sun visor extenders to consider for your next drive towards the horizon.

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

It is a bit clunky, and it may not fit properly in all types of cars. Also, the screws that attach the frame to you visor may loosen over time.

It is able to be rotated up to 360 degrees and can swivel and adjust to meet your eye level. It’s also made up of durable polycarbonate material.

This visor is made with polarizing technology from NASA to filter out the sun’s reflected light rays. It attaches to the built-in visor and also helps eliminate the distracting and blinding glare effect.

You may not be able to roll the windows down fully without damaging the visor. It can also develop bubbles in the material if it gets too hot or is put on incorrectly.

It is made up of a dense material that can withstand tears, folding, and fraying and can be stored nearly anywhere in the car so you can grab it quickly. Plus, it can fit in any vehicle without a hassle.

This ergonomically designed shade attaches to the driver or passenger window. It can be adjusted to meet your specific needs and height.

The screws may loosen in intense heat, causing the visor to hang a bit lower. You will still need sunglasses to help block out the light. It also may not fit effectively in all types of vehicles.

It has polarizing technology that adjusts light waves as they reflect off the windshield, reducing harmful UV rays from the sun before they hit your eyes. It also has a powerful anti-glare and high-quality polarized acrylic film.

Benefits of Sun Visor Extenders Reduce glare. The light from the sun can be distracting and may also momentarily blind you during your drive. While the sun visor won’t block the sun’s presence completely, it will cut down on the amount of glare.

The light from the sun can be distracting and may also momentarily blind you during your drive. While the sun visor won’t block the sun’s presence completely, it will cut down on the amount of glare. Reduce eye stress. Driving without a sun visor can be stressful on your eyes. Many drivers have to squint or lean closer to the steering wheel to get a better view when faced with the sun. This can lead to watery eyes or excessive blinking and rubbing. Sun visor extenders can help prevent eye strain by eliminating the amount of light that gets through to them.

Prevent headaches. Your eyes are more sensitive when you look directly at a powerful light source for long periods of time. This is one way you can get a headache or migraine. Reducing the amount of light strain on your eyes can lessen the impact.

Driving without a sun visor can be stressful on your eyes. Many drivers have to squint or lean closer to the steering wheel to get a better view when faced with the sun. This can lead to watery eyes or excessive blinking and rubbing. Sun visor extenders can help prevent eye strain by eliminating the amount of light that gets through to them. Your eyes are more sensitive when you look directly at a powerful light source for long periods of time. This is one way you can get a headache or migraine. Reducing the amount of light strain on your eyes can lessen the impact. Get some peace of mind. By using a sun visor extender, you will be able to see better all day, especially when the sun is setting or rising. It makes driving less stressful by reducing the light, giving you more control of the wheel and better visibility on the road. Types of Sun Visor Extenders Window Mounted Window-mounted sun visor extenders attach to the passenger and driver windows in your vehicle. They are easily removable, reusable, and adjustable for your convenience. These visors can hang just at eye level or can cover up the entire window to completely blackout the sun, so you can see the road more clearly. Visor Mounted A visor-mounted sun glare visor attaches to the built-in visor in your vehicle. It can be connected by velcro, straps, or screws. This type of visor can also work in several different ways to block the sun from your view. It can either hang down in front of your eyes or extend outward to the side. Top Brands Glare Guard Founded in 2013, Glare Guard is based out of Easton, Penn. The company focuses on designing polarized car visors to help drivers see more clearly while they drive. It makes visors for both intense summers of the coldest winters. One of its visor extenders is the Glare Guard Polarized Car Visor Extender. TuckVisor Located in McCloud, Calif., TuckVisor manufactures a selection of visor extensions to block the sun. One of its most unique designs fastens to the vehicle’s windows and can be custom shaped to conform to any window. Consider the high-quality TuckVisor Windshield Sunshade Best Sun Side Window Shade Visor. Sun Visor Extender Pricing $15-$25: Sun visor extenders in this price range will offer the most basic protection against bright lights while also reducing glare. You can attach them directly to the visor in your car or to the windows.

Sun visor extenders in this price range will offer the most basic protection against bright lights while also reducing glare. You can attach them directly to the visor in your car or to the windows. $25 and up: The sun visor extenders in this price range have a wider selection of features and designs. Many come with a filter that is designed for night driving or have different polarized glass similar to sunglasses. These can aid in reducing glare from headlights, traffic lights, reflected surfaces, and harsh blue light. Key Features Material Many built-in sun visors feel frail and flimsy, so you want to find a well-made and high-quality extender. If you want one that connects directly to the visor, make sure it is durable and sturdy so it doesn’t fall off when you drive. The same goes for extenders that attach to the windows. Since you can remove and reuse them, find one that will hold tightly to the glass. UV Protection One of the most important things about a windshield visor extender should be how it protects you from the sun’s UV rays. Driving in direct sunlight can have the same effect as if you spent the entire day outside. Protecting against it will ensure you don’t get a sunburn or other side effects. If you live somewhere particularly sunny, we recommend investing in a visor with enhanced UV protection. Other Considerations Size: You will want to find a visor extender that will fit your window or built-in visor properly. Some may not be equipped to fit in certain vehicles, such as SUVs, trucks, or compact cars. You can trim or cut some visor extenders if they are too big for your window.

You will want to find a visor extender that will fit your window or built-in visor properly. Some may not be equipped to fit in certain vehicles, such as SUVs, trucks, or compact cars. You can trim or cut some visor extenders if they are too big for your window. Installation: You shouldn’t have to fuss around too much with how long it takes to install a visor extender. They should fit snugly and firmly on either the visor in the car or onto the window with ease. Best Sun Visor Extender Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Sun Visor Extender Overall: Glare Guard Polarized Car Visor Extender

Amazon

Glare Guard’s brand of sunshade visor extender connects easily to the already installed visor in your vehicle. You attach it with sturdy aluminum clamps, screws, and Velcro, and you can adjust the glass pane in front of your eyes and stow it away when the sun is down. The polarizing technology material adjusts light waves as they reflect off the windshield, reducing the harmful sun glare before it hits your eyes. The anti-glare sun visor is made up of a high-quality polarized acrylic film. The design makes it capable of withstanding up to 99.9 percent of harmful UVA and UVB rays. Another benefit of this sun visor extender is its weight—it’s just 12 ounces. If you need to move it to a different vehicle, you can do so with ease. Be aware that after driving in extended heat for a while, the screws may loosen, causing the visor to hang a bit lower. While it does a great job of reducing the sun’s rays, you will still need a pair of sunglasses to help block out the light. It also may not fit effectively in all types of vehicles, including RVs. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Sun Visor Extender Value: TuckVisor Windshield Sunshade Best Sun Side Window Shade Visor

Amazon

As one of the more unique types of sun visor extenders, this one attaches to the driver- or passenger-side window. Its ergonomic design makes it capable of sticking to the majority of windows in your vehicle. You can even adjust the visor to your specific needs and height and then remove it and reuse it on another day. The tinted material provides a 100 percent blackout from the sun’s rays to improve your vision while you focus on the road. Along with easy installation and removal, it is made up of a dense material that can withstand tears, folding, and fraying. At just 3.2 ounces, TuckVisor’s windshield visor can be stored safely between the center console and the seat. This makes it easy to grab and set up when you need it the most. Plus, it can fit in any vehicle without a hassle. One downside to this visor extender is you may not be able to roll the windows down fully without damaging it. So, if you want to ride around with the breeze blowing, you will have to remove it. You also need to be careful when putting it on the window to avoid getting bubbles in the material. While that shouldn’t impact your view, it just looks odd. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Sun Visor Extender Honorable Mention: Sailead Polarized Sun Visor Extender

Amazon