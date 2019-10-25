Best Jeep Wrangler Floor Mats: An Easy Style Upgrade

A new set of mats is a great addition to your Jeep

By Richard Bowen
Installing a quality set of floor mats in your Jeep will protect the floors from damage, dirt, and wear. Made of a rubber-like material, floor mats provide protection but are easy to clean and maintain. Our choice mats are made specifically for Jeeps. They also visually complement the front and rear seating areas of your vehicle. 

    OEDRO Jeep Wrangler Floor Mats
    Summary
    These mats fit the 2014-18 Jeep Wrangler JK models. The kit has two separate mats for the front; one mat covers both rear passenger areas. The mats are made from environmentally friendly material, which is strong and durable. The mats are flexible, even in cold weather.
    Pros
    They’re made from odorless, high-density TPE material that protects against moisture, snow, dirt, and spills. Easy cleanup; does not show stains. Will not shred or slip.
    Cons
    Mats are not for two-door or JL models and do not fit Sahara Unlimited Jeeps. The hold-down plugs on both front and rear mats may not match.
    Mopar Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Floor Mats
    Summary
    These genuine Chrysler floor mats have deep ribs that keep mud, water, and snow off of your carpets to keep them in like-new condition. The mats fit the Wrangler hold-downs perfectly and stay put with no slipping or bunching. 
    Pros
    The deep ribs on these mats have a tire pattern that is designed to be effective protection for your Jeep’s floor, both front, and rear. Material is flexible and easy to clean.
    Cons
    Fits Jeep Wrangler Unlimited four-door only. The mats seem a little flimsy and could be made a little heftier. 
    U.A.A. Inc. Jeep Wrangler Floor Mats
    Summary
    These officially-licensed, universal-fit floor mats are economically priced yet made of quality material. They are easy to install and will protect your Jeep’s floor against spills, wear and tear, and moisture damage.
    Pros
    The logos on the mats help the Jeep aficionado retain an “all Jeep” look in the vehicle. They fit well and dress up the Jeep’s interior. These mats are durable and well made.
    Cons
    They fit “most” vehicles but do not fit well on a 2017 Jeep Patriot or 2015 Sahara. They can be trimmed for a better fit. Dirt may be difficult to remove from the Jeep logo. 

Tips

  • Do as much research as possible to determine if the set of mats you like will fit properly in your Jeep. This includes reading customer reviews and looking at the product’s specifications. 
  • Not all mats are the same. Check out the various features each set offers to determine which set of mats is best. Investigate things like thickness, fit, design, and color.
  • Inspect the OEM mats in your Jeep and match the size. Determine whether you want to match the OEM style and quality or if you want better-constructed mats, mats with a more attractive design, and/or mats that offer more protection.

FAQs

Q: Why should I buy and install mats in my Jeep?

A: First, they protect your floor from wear and tear and from spills, dirt, and moisture. Also, there’s no need to worry about the damaged floor or carpeting when it comes to selling your Jeep because it will still look great after several years. Lastly, a new set of mats can add style and class to your vehicle.

Q: Do Jeep mats require a lot of maintenance?

A: Periodic maintenance is easy. Just remove the mats from the vehicle, shake them out, and reinstall them. This will remove debris and dirt. For more thorough cleaning, remove them from the vehicle and wash the mats with mild soap and water. Then rinse them off with a hose, dry, and reinstall.

Q: Is a Jeep’s floor mat size adjustable?

A:  Yes, some mats are made so you can cut them to make them fit better. If you like the mats you purchased but they don’t fit exactly, you may be able to trim them with scissors or a utility knife. 

Final Thoughts

The OEDRO Jeep Wrangler Floor Mats are flexible, durable mats that will protect your vehicle’s floors. Mopar Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Floor Mats are a great addition to your Jeep’s interior and help it retain its value. Research the perfect mat set for your vehicle. 

