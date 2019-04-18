Best Window Tints: Block the Sun & Make Your Car More Stylish

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Whether it's to upgrade your vehicle's look or block light on hot days, the best window tint can completely transform your car or truck. Auto tints are applied to the glass surfaces of your vehicle, such as the windshield, rear glass, and side windows. The best auto tint has several advantages that will make driving not only more comfortable but also safer.

Best Window Tint Overall: LEXEN 2 Ply Premium Carbon 20 Inches by 100 Feet Roll Window Tint Film

Best Window Tint Value: Protint Windows 5-Percent Shade Color 24 Inches by 10 Feet Window Tint Film Roll

Best Window Tint Honorable Mention: LEXEN Computer Pre-Cut Complete Tint Kit for All Windows

Benefits of Window Tints

Keep your car cooler. During the summer or in hot climates, the interior of your car can get very hot. The best auto tint will keep the interior cooler.

During the summer or in hot climates, the interior of your car can get very hot. The best auto tint will keep the interior cooler. Block UV rays. Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can be very harmful to the human body. It can cause a number of health issues, such as skin cancer (melanoma), cataracts, and premature skin aging.

Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can be very harmful to the human body. It can cause a number of health issues, such as skin cancer (melanoma), cataracts, and premature skin aging. Cut down glare. When you're driving, the sun can be very bright, which can cause eye fatigue. The best window film for cars is particularly useful if you're driving a long distance on a sunny day.

When you're driving, the sun can be very bright, which can cause eye fatigue. The best window film for cars is particularly useful if you're driving a long distance on a sunny day. Get more privacy. The best auto window tint will conceal items inside your vehicle, particularly things in the back seat. It's also more difficult to see people inside a car with a window tint.

The best auto window tint will conceal items inside your vehicle, particularly things in the back seat. It's also more difficult to see people inside a car with a window tint. Reduce fuel consumption. Since window tints keep your vehicle's interior cooler, you're less likely to crank up the air conditioner. This reduces the amount of fuel you use, saving you money.

Since window tints keep your vehicle's interior cooler, you're less likely to crank up the air conditioner. This reduces the amount of fuel you use, saving you money. Keep your interior from fading. The best-quality window tint will prevent the hot sun from penetrating the glass and fading your front and back seats, dashboard, and other interior areas.

The best-quality window tint will prevent the hot sun from penetrating the glass and fading your front and back seats, dashboard, and other interior areas. Boost glass protection. The best window tint film has an adhesive layer that may prevent the glass from shattering if it is struck in an impact. This can help protect you and your passengers.

Types of Window Tints

Dyed Film

This type of tint includes a layer of dye between an adhesive layer and a polyester top coating. The tint appears flat and opaque from the outside and gives the driver and passenger good visibility. Dyed film is non-reflective, less expensive, and blocks glare. However, it provides the least amount of heat and UV protection. It can also deteriorate in high temperatures. Eventually, UV rays will turn the dye from black to a shade of purple.

Metallic or Metallized Film

Metallic tints have a metallic look and feature an adhesive layer, a layer that blocks UV rays, a metallic layer that reflects light, and a protective outer layer. This type of tint does not fade, is very durable, and is great at reducing heat and UV reduction. However, it can obstruct radio waves and other electronic signals, such as a cell phone signal, GPS, or TPMS.

Carbon Film

Carbon tints block UV rays and interior fading. They reflect as much as 40 percent of infrared light with their dark, matte finish. They do not fade over time, and they help reduce overall fuel consumption because they cool your vehicle enough to reduce the amount of air conditioning you need.

Ceramic Film

The best ceramic tint features ceramic particles that are non-conductive. It performs very well and is the newest type of tint on the market. It blocks up to 99 percent of UV rays, reduces glare more than other types of tint, and does not fade. It keeps your vehicle at the desired temperature and does not interfere with electronic signals; however, it’s more expensive than other types of tint.

Factory

Several car manufacturers offer you the option of having a factory tint. Windows are permanently tinted via a process known as "deep dipping." While this darkens the glass, it is not the best car window tint for heat reduction or UV protection. Typically, factory-tinted windows have a VLT index of 15 to 26 percent. This can cool your car's interior but won't offer a lot of privacy or protect you completely from the sun.

Top Brands

Suntek

SunTek is headquartered in Martinsville, Va., and is under the Eastman umbrella. The parent company has more than 60 years of experience in film production and technology. One top product is the Suntek Window Films Carbon.

MotoShield Pro

MotoShield Pro is based in Commerce, Calif., and focuses on using nano-coating protection for your car inside and out with an easy-to-clean, ultra-smooth surface. One popular product is the MotoShield Pro PreCut Ceramic Tint Film.

3M

3M began as a small-scale mining venture in Northern Minnesota over a century ago in 1902. The company operates in 70 countries and produces more than 60,000 products. One popular auto window tint is the 3M 1080 G12 Car Wrap Vinyl Film.

LEXEN

LEXEN is based in Catonsville, Md., and is a Formula One/LLumar-authorized window tint dealer. One of its top products is the LEXEN 2 Ply Premium Carbon Window Tint Film.

Gila

Gila Window Film is manufactured by CPFilms Inc., a subsidiary of Eastman Chemical Company in Martinsville, Va., which has over 60 years of experience in film production. One popular product is the Gila 550001807 Heat Shield 5-Percent VLT Automotive Window Tint.

Window Tint Pricing

Under $25: There are several window tints on the market in this price range, but they sometimes cover just a couple of windows and not the whole car. A few may be applied with static cling instead of adhesive.

There are several window tints on the market in this price range, but they sometimes cover just a couple of windows and not the whole car. A few may be applied with static cling instead of adhesive. $25-50: Some of the best window tints fall into this category. You can get a decent-quality product for this price, and they typically come in larger square footage.

Some of the best window tints fall into this category. You can get a decent-quality product for this price, and they typically come in larger square footage. Over $50: Window tints can cost upwards of several hundred dollars. More expensive products tend to be more pliable and easier to use with curved surfaces. They also are more resistant to bubbling and peeling.

Key Features

Pre-Cut Versus Rolled

Pre-cut films are cut precisely to match the dimensions of your windows. Conversely, you must cut rolled tints yourself to make a proper fit. Pre-cut films are typically more expensive compared to the DIY version. If you are proficient at measuring, consider a rolled tint to save some money.

VLT Levels

The shade measures how much light can pass through a tint. The best types of window tint typically come in various shades of black and are rated by the percentage of visible light transmission (VLT) that enters the vehicle. Tints with a lower VLT percentage are darker, while tints with a higher VLT percentage are lighter. For example, a VLT with 50 percent means that 50 percent of the light will come into the vehicle. The best window tint percentage is up to you.

Other Considerations

UV Blocking Power: Each type of auto tint has a particular level of UV-blocking capability. For example, ceramic films are 99 percent effective, while dyed, carbon and metalized films don't provide as much protection. The higher the percentage of UV blocking power, the better it is for protecting your vehicle's interior from fading.

Each type of auto tint has a particular level of UV-blocking capability. For example, ceramic films are 99 percent effective, while dyed, carbon and metalized films don't provide as much protection. The higher the percentage of UV blocking power, the better it is for protecting your vehicle's interior from fading. Ease of Application: If you decide to apply a window tint yourself, it's important that you purchase a product that is easy to use. This is especially important if you've never done it before. That is why many car owners prefer to have a tinted window shop carry out the task.

If you decide to apply a window tint yourself, it's important that you purchase a product that is easy to use. This is especially important if you've never done it before. That is why many car owners prefer to have a tinted window shop carry out the task. Durability: Another important factor is the longevity of a particular brand. You need to know how long the tint will last on your vehicle after it is exposed to a variety of elements, including the bright sun. The longer it lasts, the less expensive it will be for you.

Another important factor is the longevity of a particular brand. You need to know how long the tint will last on your vehicle after it is exposed to a variety of elements, including the bright sun. The longer it lasts, the less expensive it will be for you. Heat Dispersion: In very hot weather, temperatures can rise quickly inside your vehicle, particularly if it is sitting for an extended period of time. The best car window tint for heat reduction will disperse heat instead of absorbing it. This will provide a cooler atmosphere inside the vehicle.

In very hot weather, temperatures can rise quickly inside your vehicle, particularly if it is sitting for an extended period of time. The best car window tint for heat reduction will disperse heat instead of absorbing it. This will provide a cooler atmosphere inside the vehicle. Colors: The best types of window tint come in a variety of colors, including gray, amber, green, and blue. You can customize the look while simultaneously keeping cool and protected from harmful rays of sunlight. Colored tints, like their black tint counterpart, should also provide VLT, UV protection, and heat dispersion.

Best Window Tint Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best Window Tint Overall: LEXEN 2 Ply Premium Carbon Window Tint Film