Best Heated Car Seat Covers: Protect Your Seats and Keep Yourself Warm

Sitting in the car during the winter is not a fun experience, especially if it takes a few minutes to warm up; your hands are numb, your feet are aching, and you’re all bundled up. Plus, depending on the type of seats you have, they could be extra chilly when you first get in. Having a good heated car seat cover will not only keep you warm when the temperature drops, but they’ll also protect your seats. Here are the best-heated seat covers we found to warm up your seats and keep you from freezing in your vehicle.

While it may say it won’t slide around when you fasten it to your seat, we found it does move a little and will require adjustment from time to time. Also, the highest heat setting can actually be too hot at times, but not enough to leave any damage.

The breathable, high-quality soft polyester fabric is a great addition to make sure you get the strongest and warmest amount of heat from the cover. The cover reaches a temperature of up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit in a short amount of time. It comes with a high, low, and off set to give you complete control over how warm you want to be during your drive.

This heated car seat cover’s universal fit is built to strap to most any vehicle and plugs into a 12-volt power socket. It’s non-slip design helps it hold tight to any seat surface to give you the most comfortable driving experience.

It’s difficult to gauge the difference between the low and high heat setting and it may take a while to reach its full heating capabilities. Also, leaving it plugged in without the engine on will drain the battery quickly.

It comes with a durable and secure strapping system to hold it tight to any seat and two heat settings; a high and a low. At its maximum setting, the cover will reach a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit. That heat output is enough to reach through layers of clothing as well.

This heated car seat cover is especially soft and the cushion is comfortable to sit on. It’s made of a thick foam padding to help preserve the material and heat the entire cover during winter driving.

The combined cooling and heating systems make a lot of noise. The fans powering the cover are on the loud side, but shouldn’t be distracting. We also found it to be not as cushiony as other car seat covers.

It’s made with a 3D mesh construction that allows you to easily switch between the two comfort settings. It’s designed with a special ventilation layer and cooling layer to keep you comfortable no matter if it’s hot or cold outside. It also comes with a 30-minute automatic shut-off timer and two levels of heating that reach optimum levels quickly.

It comes with a dual heating and cooling ability. It’s light enough to not only take with you in the car, but can also be brought nearly anywhere else you can plug in the 12-volt DC power adapter. The cover is fit with 11 vents to provide a concentrated amount of air throughout the fabric.

Benefits of Heated Car Seat Covers

Keep yourself and passengers warm. Driving while you're cold can be unpleasant. Heated car seat covers heat up your seats to warm you up and keep you from shivering while driving. They are each separate from each other, so you can have different temperatures for each seat and passenger in your vehicle.

Protect your car's interior. You are constantly getting in and out of your car, and this could scratch or tear your car seats. Using durable heated car seat covers can help increase the life of your vehicle's seats and protect them from excessive wear and tear.

Increase the resale price. Cars are a pricey item to purchase, and you may want to resell yours one day. Keeping your vehicle's interior in excellent condition can help you get a higher price if you decide to sell it. A good set of heated seat covers can help with that.

Cars are a pricey item to purchase, and you may want to resell yours one day. Keeping your vehicle’s interior in excellent condition can help you get a higher price if you decide to sell it. A good set of heated seat covers can help with that. Add a unique look to your ride. If you’re not a fan of the way your standard seats look, having a set of the best car seat covers is a good way to make them stand out. Since heated seat covers come in many different colors and designs, you’ll be able to personalize your vehicle’s appearance.

If you’re not a fan of the way your standard seats look, having a set of the best car seat covers is a good way to make them stand out. Since heated seat covers come in many different colors and designs, you’ll be able to personalize your vehicle’s appearance. Lumbar support. Many car seats cover come with an added bonus of support for your body. This is a way to keep your spine straight and aligned while also healing any back pain. Types of Heated Seat Covers 12-Volt All vehicles, whether a car, truck or boat, have 12-volt power sockets, otherwise known as 12-volt auxiliary power outlets or cigarette lighters. They provide power to portable objects like phones, GPS devices, and heated car seat covers. You may even find multiple sockets throughout the car to power more covers. Top Brands Sojoy Sojoy was founded in 1990 and has its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. The company creates and designs heated, cooled, and massaging seat cushions for cars. One of its top products is the Sojoy SJ154A Universal 12V Heated Car Seat Heater. Heated Car Seat Covers Pricing $20-$60: Heated car seat covers range in pricing but generally won’t be too expensive. Typically, they won’t be more than $60, unless they are fitted with more power options and settings. Key Features Automatic Shut-Off Many heated car seat covers come with their own automatic shut-off feature, to control how hot the fabric gets. The auto shut-off kicks in when the temperature reaches a high level or after a specified amount of time. With automatic shut-off, you don’t have to worry about turning the cover off after a certain time. Number of Temperature Settings Some heated car seat covers have their own heating options. These include controlling the temperature by choosing how hot you want the cover to reach. This feature could be a specific temperature; for example, 74 degrees Fahrenheit, or it could be as simple as a few buttons that control the range of heat. Consider purchasing a heated car seat cover that has a few options or controls for temperature settings. Indicator Light Some heated car seat covers have an indicator on the cord or seat itself that lets you know when it is functioning. The indicator lights up when the cover is on and turns off when the cover is off, or it may also show a green or red light. This will allow you to look at the indicator to determine if the cover is on without having to touch it. Other Considerations Quantity : You’ll need to think about the number of seats in your vehicle to know how many heated seat covers to purchase.

Quantity : You'll need to think about the number of seats in your vehicle to know how many heated seat covers to purchase.

Cord Length: Twelve-volt heated seat covers have a cord that is a few feet in length. This will enable you to reach the nearest power outlet and use the product in either the back seat or the front seat. If you have a longer car, such as a truck or tractor trailer, you may need to use an extension cord. Best Heated Car Seat Cover Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Heated Car Seat Covers Overall: Snailax 3D Cooling and Heating Seat Cushion

This heated seat cover by Snailax combines their design with a dual heating and cooling ability. It’s light enough to not only take with you in the car but can also be taken nearly anywhere else you can plug in the 12-volt DC power adapter. The cover is fit with 11 vents to provide a concentrated amount of air throughout the fabric. This car seat warmer is made with a 3D mesh construction that allows you to easily switch between the two comfort settings. While it’s one of the best heating car seat covers we found, it’s versatility lies in being able to use it in the summer months as well. It’s designed with a special ventilation layer and cooling layer to keep you comfortable no matter if it’s during hot weather or cold weather. It also comes with a 30-minute automatic shut-off timer and two levels of heating that reach optimum levels quickly. While it makes an excellent, breathable heated seat cover, the combined cooling and heating systems make a lot of noise. The fans powering the cover are on the loud side but shouldn’t be distracting. We also found it to be not as comfortable as other car seat covers. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Value Heated Car Seat Covers: Wagan Soft Velour 12V Heated Seat Cushion

Aside from being one of the best-rated heated car seat covers, this one is specifically soft, and the cushion is comfortable to sit on. It’s made of a thick foam padding to help preserve the material and heat the entire cover. It also comes with durable and securable elastic straps to hold it tight to any seat; one feature we found extremely useful. This way, it doesn't slide around underneath you while driving or getting in and out of the car. The heated car seat cushion features two temperature controls: a high and a low. At its maximum setting, the cover will reach a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit. That heat output is enough to reach through layers of clothing as well. The cover is fitted with a power-off function, so you don’t have to unplug it each time you leave the vehicle. It is also available in two color options: a black or gray velour covering. However, even though it is at a much lower price, there are a few cons to this cover. It’s difficult to gauge the difference between the low and high heat setting and it may take a while to reach its full heating capabilities. Also, leaving it plugged in without the engine on will drain the battery quickly. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Heated Car Seat Covers Honorable Mention: Sojoy SJ154A Universal 12V Heated Car Seat Heater

