Best Heated Car Seat Covers: Protect Your Seats and Keep Yourself Warm

Benefits of Heated Car Seat Covers
- Keep yourself and passengers warm. Driving while you’re cold can be unpleasant. Heated car seat covers heat up your seats to warm you up and keep you from shivering while driving. They are each separate from each other, so you can have different temperatures for each seat and passenger in your vehicle.
- Protect your car’s interior. You are constantly getting in and out of your car, and this could scratch or tear your car seats. Using durable heated car seat covers can help increase the life of your vehicle’s seats and protect them from excessive wear and tear.
- Increase the resale price. Cars are a pricey item to purchase, and you may want to resell yours one day. Keeping your vehicle’s interior in excellent condition can help you get a higher price if you decide to sell it. A good set of heated seat covers can help with that.
- Add a unique look to your ride. If you’re not a fan of the way your standard seats look, having a set of the best car seat covers is a good way to make them stand out. Since heated seat covers come in many different colors and designs, you’ll be able to personalize your vehicle’s appearance.
- Lumbar support. Many car seats cover come with an added bonus of support for your body. This is a way to keep your spine straight and aligned while also healing any back pain.
Types of Heated Seat Covers
12-Volt
All vehicles, whether a car, truck or boat, have 12-volt power sockets, otherwise known as 12-volt auxiliary power outlets or cigarette lighters. They provide power to portable objects like phones, GPS devices, and heated car seat covers. You may even find multiple sockets throughout the car to power more covers.
Top Brands
Sojoy
Sojoy was founded in 1990 and has its headquarters in Chicago, Illinois. The company creates and designs heated, cooled, and massaging seat cushions for cars. One of its top products is the Sojoy SJ154A Universal 12V Heated Car Seat Heater.
Heated Car Seat Covers Pricing
- $20-$60: Heated car seat covers range in pricing but generally won’t be too expensive. Typically, they won’t be more than $60, unless they are fitted with more power options and settings.
Key Features
Automatic Shut-Off
Many heated car seat covers come with their own automatic shut-off feature, to control how hot the fabric gets. The auto shut-off kicks in when the temperature reaches a high level or after a specified amount of time. With automatic shut-off, you don’t have to worry about turning the cover off after a certain time.
Number of Temperature Settings
Some heated car seat covers have their own heating options. These include controlling the temperature by choosing how hot you want the cover to reach. This feature could be a specific temperature; for example, 74 degrees Fahrenheit, or it could be as simple as a few buttons that control the range of heat. Consider purchasing a heated car seat cover that has a few options or controls for temperature settings.
Indicator Light
Some heated car seat covers have an indicator on the cord or seat itself that lets you know when it is functioning. The indicator lights up when the cover is on and turns off when the cover is off, or it may also show a green or red light. This will allow you to look at the indicator to determine if the cover is on without having to touch it.
Other Considerations
- Quantity: You’ll need to think about the number of seats in your vehicle to know how many heated seat covers to purchase.
- Cord Length: Twelve-volt heated seat covers have a cord that is a few feet in length. This will enable you to reach the nearest power outlet and use the product in either the back seat or the front seat. If you have a longer car, such as a truck or tractor trailer, you may need to use an extension cord.
Best Heated Car Seat Cover Reviews & Recommendations 2019
This heated seat cover by Snailax combines their design with a dual heating and cooling ability. It’s light enough to not only take with you in the car but can also be taken nearly anywhere else you can plug in the 12-volt DC power adapter. The cover is fit with 11 vents to provide a concentrated amount of air throughout the fabric.
This car seat warmer is made with a 3D mesh construction that allows you to easily switch between the two comfort settings. While it’s one of the best heating car seat covers we found, it’s versatility lies in being able to use it in the summer months as well. It’s designed with a special ventilation layer and cooling layer to keep you comfortable no matter if it’s during hot weather or cold weather. It also comes with a 30-minute automatic shut-off timer and two levels of heating that reach optimum levels quickly.
While it makes an excellent, breathable heated seat cover, the combined cooling and heating systems make a lot of noise. The fans powering the cover are on the loud side but shouldn’t be distracting. We also found it to be not as comfortable as other car seat covers.
Aside from being one of the best-rated heated car seat covers, this one is specifically soft, and the cushion is comfortable to sit on. It’s made of a thick foam padding to help preserve the material and heat the entire cover. It also comes with durable and securable elastic straps to hold it tight to any seat; one feature we found extremely useful. This way, it doesn't slide around underneath you while driving or getting in and out of the car.
The heated car seat cushion features two temperature controls: a high and a low. At its maximum setting, the cover will reach a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit. That heat output is enough to reach through layers of clothing as well. The cover is fitted with a power-off function, so you don’t have to unplug it each time you leave the vehicle. It is also available in two color options: a black or gray velour covering.
However, even though it is at a much lower price, there are a few cons to this cover. It’s difficult to gauge the difference between the low and high heat setting and it may take a while to reach its full heating capabilities. Also, leaving it plugged in without the engine on will drain the battery quickly.
This heated car seat cover is built to fit in most vehicles and plugs into a 12-volt power socket. Its non-slip design helps it hold tight to any seating surface to give you the most comfortable driving experience. The breathable, high-quality soft polyester fabric is a great addition to help make sure you get the most heat from the cover.
The cover reaches a temperature of up to 115 degrees Fahrenheit in a short amount of time. Sojoy claims it can reach the highest setting within just three minutes. It comes with a high, low, and off set to give you complete control over how warm you want to be during your drive. It’s even fit with a 45-minute timer so it doesn’t continue heating up without your knowledge. You can even tell when it’s working with the built-in LED light set onto the plug.
While it may say it won’t slide around when you fasten it to your seat, we found it does move a little and will require adjusting from time to time. Also, many pointed out the highest heat setting can actually be too hot at times, but not enough to leave any damage.
Tips
- Due to their internal wiring, the majority of heated car seat covers should not be cleaned in a washing machine. You should also never get them soaking wet.
- It’s recommended to wash your heated seat cover by hand using a mix of soap and water. Be sure to unplug the cover first and make sure it is completely cool to the touch before cleaning it.
- Do not dry heated seat covers in a dryer. Instead, let them air dry by opening the windows of the vehicle or setting it outside or in the garage. Ensure that it is completely dry before plugging it in again.
- Replace your heated seat cover if you notice frayed wires. They can be dangerous and lead to it improperly functioning.
- When you are not using the heated car seat cover, make sure to turn it off and unplug it. For safety reasons, it is not advisable to leave the cover on without supervision.
FAQs
Q: How long does a heated car seat cover take to heat up?
A: This really all depends on the cover. While some heated car seat covers will begin to warm up shortly after you plug them into a power source, others can take several minutes before reaching the desired temperature.
Q: How long do heated car seat covers retain heat after they’re turned off?
A: Heated car seat covers can retain heat for a short time after they're powered off. Some may remain warm for between 15 to 30 minutes. Eventually, though, they will cool off and act as a regular, non-heated seat cover.
Q: Are heated car seat covers safe?
A: Some heated car seat covers have an automatic shut-off timer to prevent them from reaching dangerously hot temperatures. Heated car seat covers that remain on indefinitely have the potential to reach high levels of heat, but shouldn’t get hotter than 120 degrees Fahrenheit.
Q: Will a heated car seat cover stay on when the vehicle is off?
A: This depends on the type of 12-volt plug you have in your vehicle. Some will only function when the car is on or when it is placed in accessory mode. If the 12-volt outlet works without the engine running, the cover will stay on while the vehicle is turned off.
Final Thoughts
If you need a high-quality and fast-working heated car seat cover, check out the 3D Cooling and Heating Seat Cushion.
The Wagan Soft Velour 12V Heated Seat Cushion is also a great, more budget-friendly heated car seat cover that will keep you warm when you need it most.
