Best Honda CRV Floor Mats: Durable Protection Against Dirt and Debris

Our Methodology

To choose the best Honda CRV floor mats, I looked at the best-known floor mat brands available and narrowed down the options available to those that work within this popular crossover. From custom-sized mats for specific models and trims to trim-to-fit mats to one-size-fits-all sets, I searched for the products that were the highest rated and best reviewed online, taking input from CRV owners who’ve tried the mats into consideration. I also looked for floor mats that offered coverage for not only your daily dirt and debris, but also heavy weather and the messes it can introduce, such as mud, snow, and food or drink spills.

Best Honda CRV Floor Mat Reviews & Recommendations

Best Overall WeatherTech Universal Floor Mats Check Latest Price Specs Fit: Universal

Universal Material: Advanced thermoplastic elastomer

Advanced thermoplastic elastomer Non-Slip backing: Yes Pros Thick, rugged construction

Tall outer ridges and channels hold liquids

Stays flexible in sub-zero temperatures

Durable, rugged, and highly capable at capturing messes, a set of WeatherTech Universal Floor Mats will offer a fantastic line of defense against dirt in your Honda CRV. These tough mats are made out of an advanced thermoplastic elastomer, with good thickness and ridges and channels that capture every kind of mess. The material of these floor mats is flexible and soft, and it won't curl, crack, or harden even in sub-zero weather. And the tall exterior ridges trap liquids in place so they don't sneak onto your crossover's carpets. Plus, thanks to their universal fit, these floor mats can be trimmed to size. The only slight downside to these mats is that you may have to trim them a bit to get a perfect fit. The universal design of the mats mean different Honda CRVs may need an inch trimmed here and there to fit evenly.

Best Value Plasticolor Honda WeatherPro Floor Mat Check Latest Price Specs Fit: Universal

Universal Material: Rubber

Rubber Non-Slip backing: Yes Pros Thick, flexible material

High-ribbed edges

Underside anchoring system and nibs

The Plasticolor Honda WeatherPro Floor Mat is made for Honda drivers and anyone who's looking for great value. With an affordable price and a durable build, this floor mat set offers a universal set for your CRV. Each mat is made of a flexible rubber material that conforms to your car's flooring, with thick ridges and high-ribbed edges to grab onto everything from loose dirt to sticky mud. At the center of each mat is the Honda logo, which is molded in place to prevent fading or wearing away. To keep your mat secure, the provided anchoring system and nibs molded into the underside of each mat keep them firm against your carpet. As an added bonus, the mats come with a hanger that doubles as a mud, snow, and ice scraper. While these value-rich floor mats are durable and effective, they aren't the best at capturing liquids. They don't have extra-high edges, so if you're especially wet or spill a large drink you may have a mess on your hands.

Honorable Mention Husky Liners WeatherBeater Floor Liners Check Latest Price Specs Fit: Vehicle specific

Vehicle specific Material: Elastomeric Duragrip

Elastomeric Duragrip Non-Slip backing: Yes Pros Raised edges and rims keep liquids and messes in

Easy rinse-clean material

If you live somewhere with frequent wet weather or are constantly tracking dirt and mud into your Honda CRV, you're going to want to get a set of Husky Liners WeatherBeater Floor Liners. These floor mats are ready for anything, whether that's spills and splashes or tracked-in mud. Made out of a flexible yet durable rubber material, each floor mat is made to precisely fit your CRV. Each also features a raised ridge that keeps spills and stains off the floorboards. No matter what hits your floor mats, it'll stay securely within the mat. A series of cleats help prevent movement or slipping, and there are three mat colors to choose from. While these Honda CRV floor mats are designed to offer an edge-to-edge flawless fit, they may need some adjusting or flattening when they arrive at your door.

Best Custom Fit WeatherTech DigitalFit Floor Liners Check Latest Price Specs Fit: Vehicle specific

Vehicle specific Material: HDTE

HDTE Non-Slip backing: Yes Pros Semi-flexible material

Advanced multi-level channel system

Keeps fluids away from door sills

When it comes to a customized fit with zero gaps and complete coverage, it's hard to beat a set of WeatherTech DigitalFit Floor Liners. As the name suggests, these digitally designed floor mats are made to be used in your exact Honda CRV model. Constructed out of high-density tri-extruded semi-flexible material, each mat is made to be tough. These mats offer top-tier protection against rain, mud, debris, and all other messes, thanks to their advanced multichannel system that carries messes away and traps them in a special reservoir. Those channels and ridges also offer good friction for your feet, and you won't have to worry about slipping mats thanks to the high-friction underlayer that rests against your car carpeting. These Honda CRV floor mats aren't cheap. If you're looking to get a full set to cover the front and back seats, it's definitely a pricey investment.

Best High Edge Maxliner Smartliner Floor Mats Check Latest Price Specs Fit: Vehicle specific

Vehicle specific Material: Low-density polyurethane

Low-density polyurethane Non-Slip backing: Yes Pros Custom-designed via computer for specific models

Rugged, flexible, durable material

Raised edges to trap liquids and debris

Lifetime warranty Cons Attachment holes don’t always line up perfectly

With a set of Maxliner Smartliner Floor Mats, you'll never need to worry about spilled liquids, melted snow, or rainwater sloshing off your mat and onto your car's flooring. These durable and all-weather mats are custom-designed to perfectly fit your Honda CRV, with computer modeling technology and low-density polyethylene construction. The mats stay flexible, yet are tough enough for stomping, scraping, and all temperatures. One of the biggest perks of these floor mats is their raised outer edges, which are designed to trap liquids from spills or tracked-in water, keeping your car's carpeting stain free and looking pristine regardless of what's under your feet. While these Honda CRV floor mats are made secure with a textured exterior and a hole-hook attachment mechanism to literally hook your mats into place, that doesn't always work flawlessly. Some users note that in certain vehicles, the hole-and-hook system may not perfectly align, and once you get the mat secured, it can be tricky to remove later on. It's not a huge issue, but it's one to keep in mind.

Our Verdict

When it comes to the best Honda CRV floor mats, a set of WeatherTech Universal Floor Mats is made to impress. These highly durable, extra-rugged mats can capture every kind of mess, including harsh weather, spills, and snow or rain. If you’re searching for good value, the Plasticolor Honda WeatherPro Floor Mat is another great option with an affordable price and great coverage for your crossover’s floors.

Things to Consider Before Buying Honda CRV Floor Mats

Think all Honda CRV floor mats—or all vehicle floor mats of every kind—are pretty much the same? Think again. There can be small and significant differences that alter how a set of floor mats fits your car, protects the carpeting, and holds up with daily wear. Here’s what to look for as you shop for the right fit for your crossover.

Key Features

Sizing and Fit

If your Honda CRV’s floor mats aren’t properly sized for the spaces around your front and back seats, they aren’t going to completely protect your existing carpeting. So, size and fit are an absolute must when it comes to picking out a quality mat or set of mats. The best options will be custom fit for CRV models. Another great option is trim-to-fit floor mats, which allow you to trim off excess material to get seamless, edge-to-edge coverage.

Durability

Your floor mats are going to see a lot of action, so they need to be made out of material that’s durable enough to withstand everyday use. The most durable options are those that don’t wear easily, with thick backing that keeps them flexible yet study. Rubber and vinyl are two top options, as they’re durable in the face of both everyday wear and all types of dirt and debris. Plus, as an added bonus, they’re easy to rinse or wipe clean once they themselves get covered in muck.

Water and Dirt Protection

Even if you live in a dry climate, it’s good to equip your Honda CRV with floor mats that offer serious water and dirt protection. Rain and snow can leave you tracking water into your vehicle, and mud can also wind getting smeared across the floor. As a result, opting for mats that are rugged enough and feature higher sidewalls are a great idea. These types of mats keep water and dirt where it belongs without any gaps for these messes to slip through and get onto the carpet below.

Pricing

If you want to stick with budget-friendly floor mats made of fabric, you’ll find options priced between $45 and $75. Step up to the $75 to $175 range, and you’ll be able to choose from a wide selection of mats made out of fabric, rubber, and vinyl. For the most durable options as well as sets of four or more mats, expect to spend more than $200.

FAQs

