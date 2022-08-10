Best Honda CRV Floor Mats: Durable Protection Against Dirt and Debris
These tough floor mats are your car’s first line of defense against all of the messes you track inside.
The floor of your Honda CRV sees a whole lot, from the dirt and debris shoes track into your car to the crumbs of your behind-the-wheel snacks to water and other weather-related messes that get whisked inside each time the doors open. In a short time, even the most rugged carpets can start looking worn and kind of gross. However, you can easily protect your Honda’s flooring and keep it pristine with a good set of floor mats. Available in many different materials and a variety of shapes and sizes, the right Honda CRV floor mats can cover your most-trafficked areas and keep everything from water and mud to dust and spills off your car’s original carpeting. There’s a floor mat for every kind of driver and every climate.
Our Methodology
To choose the best Honda CRV floor mats, I looked at the best-known floor mat brands available and narrowed down the options available to those that work within this popular crossover. From custom-sized mats for specific models and trims to trim-to-fit mats to one-size-fits-all sets, I searched for the products that were the highest rated and best reviewed online, taking input from CRV owners who’ve tried the mats into consideration. I also looked for floor mats that offered coverage for not only your daily dirt and debris, but also heavy weather and the messes it can introduce, such as mud, snow, and food or drink spills.
Why Trust Us
Our reviews are driven by a combination of hands-on testing, expert input, “wisdom of the crowd” assessments from actual buyers, and our own expertise. We always aim to offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.Learn more
Best Honda CRV Floor Mat Reviews & Recommendations
Specs
- Fit: Universal
- Material: Advanced thermoplastic elastomer
- Non-Slip backing: Yes
Pros
- Thick, rugged construction
- Tall outer ridges and channels hold liquids
- Stays flexible in sub-zero temperatures
- Recyclable
Cons
- May require some trimming
Specs
- Fit: Universal
- Material: Rubber
- Non-Slip backing: Yes
Pros
- Thick, flexible material
- High-ribbed edges
- Underside anchoring system and nibs
- Includes mud, ice, and snow scraper
Cons
- May not capture liquid completely
Honorable MentionHusky Liners WeatherBeater Floor LinersCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Fit: Vehicle specific
- Material: Elastomeric Duragrip
- Non-Slip backing: Yes
Pros
- Raised edges and rims keep liquids and messes in
- Easy rinse-clean material
- StayPut Cleats keep mats from moving
Cons
- May need to add weight to eliminate curves or warping before first use
Best Custom FitWeatherTech DigitalFit Floor LinersCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Fit: Vehicle specific
- Material: HDTE
- Non-Slip backing: Yes
Pros
- Semi-flexible material
- Advanced multi-level channel system
- Keeps fluids away from door sills
- Custom, perfectly-sized fit
Cons
- Expensive for a complete set
Best High EdgeMaxliner Smartliner Floor MatsCheck Latest Price
Specs
- Fit: Vehicle specific
- Material: Low-density polyurethane
- Non-Slip backing: Yes
Pros
- Custom-designed via computer for specific models
- Rugged, flexible, durable material
- Raised edges to trap liquids and debris
- Lifetime warranty
Cons
- Attachment holes don’t always line up perfectly
- Can be difficult to unhook and remove
Our Verdict
When it comes to the best Honda CRV floor mats, a set of WeatherTech Universal Floor Mats is made to impress. These highly durable, extra-rugged mats can capture every kind of mess, including harsh weather, spills, and snow or rain. If you’re searching for good value, the Plasticolor Honda WeatherPro Floor Mat is another great option with an affordable price and great coverage for your crossover’s floors.
Things to Consider Before Buying Honda CRV Floor Mats
Think all Honda CRV floor mats—or all vehicle floor mats of every kind—are pretty much the same? Think again. There can be small and significant differences that alter how a set of floor mats fits your car, protects the carpeting, and holds up with daily wear. Here’s what to look for as you shop for the right fit for your crossover.
Key Features
Sizing and Fit
If your Honda CRV’s floor mats aren’t properly sized for the spaces around your front and back seats, they aren’t going to completely protect your existing carpeting. So, size and fit are an absolute must when it comes to picking out a quality mat or set of mats. The best options will be custom fit for CRV models. Another great option is trim-to-fit floor mats, which allow you to trim off excess material to get seamless, edge-to-edge coverage.
Durability
Your floor mats are going to see a lot of action, so they need to be made out of material that’s durable enough to withstand everyday use. The most durable options are those that don’t wear easily, with thick backing that keeps them flexible yet study. Rubber and vinyl are two top options, as they’re durable in the face of both everyday wear and all types of dirt and debris. Plus, as an added bonus, they’re easy to rinse or wipe clean once they themselves get covered in muck.
Water and Dirt Protection
Even if you live in a dry climate, it’s good to equip your Honda CRV with floor mats that offer serious water and dirt protection. Rain and snow can leave you tracking water into your vehicle, and mud can also wind getting smeared across the floor. As a result, opting for mats that are rugged enough and feature higher sidewalls are a great idea. These types of mats keep water and dirt where it belongs without any gaps for these messes to slip through and get onto the carpet below.
Pricing
If you want to stick with budget-friendly floor mats made of fabric, you’ll find options priced between $45 and $75. Step up to the $75 to $175 range, and you’ll be able to choose from a wide selection of mats made out of fabric, rubber, and vinyl. For the most durable options as well as sets of four or more mats, expect to spend more than $200.
FAQs
You’ve got questions. The Drive has answers.
Q: How do I keep my floor mats from sliding in my car?
A: Look for mats that have grippy or textured undersides. Textured backings can grip your car’s carpeting better, preventing movement. If that isn’t working, you can also try strips of double-sided carpet tape to make them more secure.
Q: What is the difference between WeatherTech liners and floor mats?
A: WeatherTech mats and liners are made entirely out of rubber-like compounds that are sturdy and designed to be rinsed or wiped down. Other floor mats you’ll find for your Honda CRV may have rubber backs but carpeted or fabric surfaces. Additionally, the level of coverage may differ, as WeatherTech liners and mats are model specific.
Q: How do you make car floor mats lay flat?
A: You’ll need to unroll and flatten most car mats when they arrive. To do this, put some weight on each corner for a day or a few days. Or, you can use both weight and heat, placing weighted items on the mat corners and laying them in the sun to make them more flexible.
