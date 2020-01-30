Best Dog Ramps for Cars and SUVs: Help Your Travel Buddy Into Your Vehicle

May create a steep angle for SUVs that sit higher. Grip surface may not be suitable for dogs and may lead to them “clawing” their way up and down the ramp because of a lack of traction.

The high-grip surface and higher side rails offer enhanced safety as your dog enters and exits the vehicle. Extends to a full length of 62 inches when assembled.

A modestly priced folding dog ramp that can support up to 150 pounds. Lightweight 10-pound ramp makes this easy for someone to assemble and store by themselves.

Assembling this ramp and folding it down for storage can be difficult. Underside of ramp may cause scratches to your vehicle’s interior.

This ramp extends up to 60 inches when fully assembled. Ideal for use with SUV trunk access. Hinges lock securely for added safety.

A foldable dog ramp that supports up to 120 pounds and comes with optional grip tape panels for added safety.

Product may experience premature fatigue after consistent use. The abrasive surface can cause scratches to your vehicle’s interior.

Extend the ramp from 47 to 87 inches for a smoother slope. Lightweight 18-pound ramp is easy to use with cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks. A high traction surface gives your dog the best grip.

Tips

Always check to confirm that the ramp surface is conducive to aiding your dog’s grip. If necessary, you may need to add an additional surface cover to make it easier for your dog to walk on the ramp.

Always use care when setting up or breaking down a dog ramp. Many of them are weighty or might have pinch points that can lead to injury.

Keep in mind that you may need to buy a longer dog ramp if you find that steep inclines are more challenging for your dog.

FAQs

Q: Which dogs can benefit from a dog ramp?

A: A dog ramp can be ideal for a range of dogs including senior dogs and short-legged dogs such as dachshunds and corgis that might have mobility issues or struggle otherwise to easily climb into a car or SUV.

Q: What’s the benefit of a dog ramp over collapsable or adjustable stairs?

A: A dog ramp offers a smooth gradient from one level to another. You may find that a gentle slope is far easier for older dogs or those with shorter legs to climb as opposed to stairs which can still be too high for short-legged dogs.

Q: How do I determine the right ramp for my dog?

A: You’ll need to keep two factors in mind: the width and height of your car’s door and your dog’s weight. You want a ramp that’s sturdy enough to accommodate your dog’s weight but won’t put unnecessary pressure on your vehicle’s frame or scratch it. Also keep in mind that the right ramp is also one that you can easily assemble and store without struggling.

Final Thoughts

Whether you have a larger dog or want to be sure that you have the most flexible length, our Best Overall selection, the PetSafe Happy Ride Extra Long Telescoping Dog Ramp, is a smart decision.

Budget-conscious shoppers should look to our Best Value choice, the Paws & Pals Dog Ramp, which is ideal for small- to medium-sized dogs and also stores easily.