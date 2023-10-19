Keep Your Bank Account Jacked With These Jackery Solar Generator Deals
This stuff is so portable, and now inexpensive!
Solar technology belongs on more than just a house's roof, or on top of an EV: there are some truly compact and portable methods to source electricity from the sun. Jackery has a massive range of products for creating and storing solar energy, and a lot of its catalog is currently on sale on Amazon. Whether you're charging your phone, providing power to the campsite, or more, there are some intuitive methods to harness this clean energy. Check 'em out!
- Jackery Solar Generator 4000 Kit, Explorer 2000 Plus and 1X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery with 2X200W Solar Panel ($800 off)
- Jackery Solar Generator 3000 PRO 400W, 3024Wh Power Station with 2x200W Solar Panels, Fast Charging in 2.4 Hours ($500 off)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus 400W, 2042Wh LiFePO4 Battery 3000W Output, Portable Power Station with 2X200W Solar Panel ($500 off)
- Jackery Explorer 700 Plus Portable Power Station 681Wh Backup Power Solution 1000W (2000W Peak) ($250 off)
- Jackery Explorer Kit 4000, Explorer 2000 Plus and 1X PackPlus E2000 Plus Expandable Battery ($200 off)
- Jackery 1000 Plus Solar Generator, 1264Wh Portable Power Station with 2xSolarSaga 100W Solar Panels ($170 off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500, 518Wh Outdoor Solar Generator Mobile Lithium Battery Pack with 110V/500W AC Outlet ($100 off)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station, 1002Wh Capacity with 3x1000W AC Outlets, Solar Generator ($100 off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, 293Wh Backup Lithium Battery, 110V/300W Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet ($45 off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240, 240Wh Backup Lithium Battery, 110V/200W Pure Sine Wave AC Outlet ($20 off)
- Power-Bank-Solar-Charger - 42800mAh Power Bank,Portable Charger,External Battery Pack 5V3 ($15 off)
- Explore 300 Portable Power Station + 1XSolarSaga 100W ($10 off)
