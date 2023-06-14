Jackery Harnesses Even More Solar Power With Its New Solar 2000 Plus Generator

There's virtue in putting your phone down and disconnecting from all things electronic. Honestly, it's the best way to cut out the nonsense of modern life, live in the moment, and engage with yourself and the real world in ways you simply can't through virtual means.

But that doesn't change the fact that electronics are a big part of life today, many of which shouldn't be tossed into the same noisy, distracting, poisonous category as smartphones. Some simply make life easier and more comfortable. I mean, it's not like that coffee maker is dishing out toxic gossip along with your morning cup. It just makes coffee and lets you live your life.

You won’t always have the means to keep those electrical machines running, though. Sometimes the power goes out. Other times you venture away from the home base and its abundance of power outlets. That's where portable generators come in, and when you go with a Jackery generator, you can do so in a way that won't hurt the environment around you. With its long line of portable green power sources, you have options to stay charged without consuming fossil fuels. Its newest release. the Jackery Solar 2000 plus generator, just may prove to be the ultimate solar solution for any situation.

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Plus delivers quite a punch from an 18-inch by 14-inch package. As the name implies, it serves up 2000 kWh of battery life and is rated to deliver 3000W continuous output. It comes with 200W SolarSaga panels with 25% conversion efficiency and takes just two hours to reach a full charge. That's slightly faster than the 2000 Pro.

Versatility is the name of the game here, as this new solar generator is built to work with Jackery Battery Pack 2000 and Jackery Connection, to effectively expand battery capacity. By itself, the 2 kWh battery that comes standard is advertised to support a single day of camping. Stacking up to 24kWh capacity will deliver up to two weeks of home backup and can power up to 6000W devices. So, while it is great for folks on the move, it's a worthwhile investment for any homeowner who wants environmentally conscious means of backup power.

This little generator truly is built to last with an expected 10-year service life of LiFePo4 batteries. That's a long life for any generator, and you can rest assured knowing your investment will outlast many of the devices you use it to power. And that long life is not just obtainable by taking it easy, either. The ChargeShield technology extends battery life by 50%, and after 4,000 cycles, more than 70% of the battery life remains. If that still doesn't give you peace of mind, knowing that it's backed by a 3 + 2 full-year warranty should.

