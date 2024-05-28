Great Deals On Solar Generators, Power Banks, And Portable Fridges: Keep The Lights On Camping Or In Emergencies

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I have a few of these solar generators and power banks that I'm testing as we speak. I Initially wasn't convinced that the amount of power these produce or store would do much in emergencies.They certainly aren't going to fun your home refrigerator or air conditioning. But, they will keep the lights on, phones and radios charged, and even smaller appliances running for days. Since power outages are a concern this time of year, I went ahead and rounded up the Amazon's best portable power banks, solar generator deals from Jackery and DJI. I also tossed in some portable fridge deals from BougeRV for good measure.

I have products from all three of the brands you see here. All of them have impressed with so far. The DJI Power 1000 is what I have done the most testing with. It easily handled powering all the devices I use in a day. From making coffee to powering my computer and monitor, it kept me up and running. I've even used it to charge my e-bike while connected to the soalr panels.

I've just received a setup from BougeRV that includes a small power bank to use with a portable fridge. When connected to solar, it will keep a decent amount of perishable food chilled or even frozen. I haven't started testing the Jackery solar generator yet, but Hank has put one through its paces and found it performs great for providing power in remote locations.

Besides the doomsday testing, I've also taken the DJI out to both the RC airfield to charge LiPo batteries on location while I had the solar panel on the roof of my car. The solar panel actually provided more power than what the charger was using. These are great for camping, overlanding, or anytime you're spending time outside and need electricity.

More Deals on Solar Generators, Power Banks and Portable Fridges