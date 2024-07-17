Jackery Solar Generators Are Up To $2400 Off With Prime Day Solar Generator Deals

I have a Jackery Solar Generator in for testing right now and Hank reviewed a similar model last September, and we are both wondering how we both wonder how we lived without one. These things are great for emergencies, or camping, and I take them out when I go flying RC planes or driving RC cars. If you don’t want the solar part, you can buy just a power bank, although being able to charge away from home is pretty nice.

During Prime Days you can save hundreds and even thousands of dollars on models from Jackery, VTOMAN, and Anker. If you want to start small, something like this VTOMAN 600W Solar Generator with Panels, 299Wh Durable LiFePO4 Portable Power Station, Up to 1200W AC Outlet for $399.97 will keep the lights on and phones charged in case of an emergency. Or if you’re camping, it’ll run your Bluetooth speaker for a very long time, even without the solar panels. If you aren’t looking for solar charging, then the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station, 1002Wh Capacity with 3x1000W AC Outlets for $479.00 is a great choice, and 1000 Wh is pretty useful and there are several to choose from. Most of the powerbanks I’ve used are virtually silent and the 1000Wh units will charge in about an hour off a home 120V plug when you forget about until an hour before you’re scheduled to leave.

Don’t sweat it if you’re not falling head over heels for these solar generators. Check out our list of the best Prime Day deals for gear heads for more ways to save.

