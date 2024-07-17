Prime Day Deals On The BougeRV 12V Car Cooler I’m Testing This Summer

I rolled out of my garage on my gravel bike this morning before dawn and it was 87°F, and that’s the coolest temp I’ll see today. Living in Las Vegas, I’ve learned what it takes to survive days when it gets up to 120° in the middle of summer, don’t stay outside any longer than you have to. But, my family and I still like to do things outside, so we make sure we have plenty of cold water and other drinks with us at all times. To do that, in this heat, you need some serious insulation or even active cooling. I’ve been testing a car refrigerator from BougeRV and it’s ideal for being out in the elements with drinks and food, whether it’s for a few hours or even a few days. Did I mention that it’s on sale during Prime Day for $309.98? And if that’s not the one you need, I’ve rounded up plenty more Prime Day cooler deals to choose from.

For those of you not dealing with temperatures similar to the Sun’s Corona, an insulated cooler might be the better option. There are some of those on sale too. This Igloo 110qt Glide Wheeled Cooler With Handle for $110.49 will keep everything chilled for days at a time. That still may be overkill if you just want to keep a six-pack, or even your lunch cold. A Coleman MoRph Insulated Soft Coolers, Leak-Proof Portable, 24 Can for $39.99 will handle that and will last years. Some of these deals are big, like a hundred dollars or more off the normal price, so this is the time to buy.

More Prime Day Cooler Deals

Igloo BMX Hard 72qt Cooler, Drain Plug, 5-Day Rated for $123.48 See It