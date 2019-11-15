Best Car Coolers: Keep Snacks Cold on a Hot Day

Tips

Check the size of the car cooler. Smaller coolers may be designed to hold only a few items. If you want to carry more items on your drive, look for a bigger size.

Some car coolers use electrical connections that only keep cool when plugged into a power source. Make sure you have a source for power and a long cord.

These types of coolers are not for storing frozen food. You may be able to bring home frozen food from the market, but don’t plan to take any frozen food with you on a long trip.

FAQs

Q: What should I look for in a car cooler?

A: Buy a car cooler to fit your driving habits. If you take road trips or spend many hours driving, then consider a larger cooler that will hold more items.

Q: Why should I buy a car cooler?

A: It will help you save money and time and help you eat healthier. You can bring along food and drinks that you like best, so you don’t have to stop to buy items at a convenience store.

Q: What should I pack in a car cooler?

A: Pack some of your favorite snack items. Bring water, soda, fruit and vegetables, sandwiches, and any other popular food items. Pack food that is easy to eat while driving.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for a car cooler, consider the Igloo Iceless Cooler. The handle makes it easy to transport, and it keeps your food cool through its plug-in design.

For a budget-friendly option, try the Arctic Zone Titan Cooler.