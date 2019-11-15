Best Car Coolers: Keep Snacks Cold on a Hot Day
A car cooler will keep your drinks cool and close at hand during a trip
- Best OverallIgloo Iceless CoolerSummarySummary
A hard-sided cooler with a top handle that will keep your food cold by plugging it into your car’s cigarette lighter. Ergonomic design for comfortable carry.ProsPros
Available in a 26-ounce or 28-ounce size, this cooler chills without ice. This is a portable unit. The power cord is 8 feet long, allowing you to put the cooler in the back of the car. An LED light lets you know the unit is plugged into power.ConsCons
This cooler will only charge when the car is running. If you want to plug it into an AC adapter, you will need to buy the power cord.
- Best ValueArctic Zone Titan CoolerSummarySummary
This shoulder bag carry car cooler is available in three sizes. The inner hard shell keeps the soft-sided cooler from collapsing. Add pre-frozen ice-blocks and you are ready to go.ProsPros
The cooler has several pockets for storing various items. It comes with a zipperless, flip-open lid for easy access. This bag is leakproof. The inner liner can be removed easily for cleaning.ConsCons
You will need to purchase reusable ice blocks and freeze them before using them. Once the ice starts defrosting, the temperature may not stay cold for as long as you need it.
- Honorable MentionWagan Electric CoolerSummarySummary
This is a car cooler that looks like an armrest. It can be used for keeping food cold or hot. Connector included. Has no handle, but it can be easily moved with two hands.ProsPros
It has two external cup holders and a central spot to hold other small items. The cooling capacity of 32-36 degrees. It offers plenty of space, as it can hold up to 30 cans. At less than 12 inches wide, it can be used as an armrest.ConsCons
It does not have a handle for transport. This is a cooler, not a refrigerator. It works as a warmer, not a product that will heat your food. You will need to purchase an additional adapter if you want to plug in this unit at home.