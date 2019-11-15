Best Car Coolers: Keep Snacks Cold on a Hot Day

A car cooler will keep your drinks cool and close at hand during a trip

By Deborah Wright
Deborah WrightView Deborah Wright's Articles

TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Some drivers spend a lot of time in their cars. It can be expensive and inconvenient to stop on your drive to buy food and drinks. Car coolers provide a great option for snacking while driving. You can save time and money by packing some beverages and easy-to-eat food items instead. Our buying guide features some of the best car coolers on the market.

  • Best Overall
    Igloo Iceless Cooler
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    A hard-sided cooler with a top handle that will keep your food cold by plugging it into your car’s cigarette lighter. Ergonomic design for comfortable carry.

    Pros
    Pros

    Available in a 26-ounce or 28-ounce size, this cooler chills without ice. This is a portable unit. The power cord is 8 feet long, allowing you to put the cooler in the back of the car.  An LED light lets you know the unit is plugged into power.

    Cons
    Cons

    This cooler will only charge when the car is running. If you want to plug it into an AC adapter, you will need to buy the power cord.

  • Best Value
    Arctic Zone Titan Cooler
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This shoulder bag carry car cooler is available in three sizes. The inner hard shell keeps the soft-sided cooler from collapsing. Add pre-frozen ice-blocks and you are ready to go.

    Pros
    Pros

    The cooler has several pockets for storing various items. It comes with a zipperless, flip-open lid for easy access. This bag is leakproof. The inner liner can be removed easily for cleaning.

    Cons
    Cons

    You will need to purchase reusable ice blocks and freeze them before using them. Once the ice starts defrosting, the temperature may not stay cold for as long as you need it.

  • Honorable Mention
    Wagan Electric Cooler
    Check Latest Price
    Summary
    Summary

    This is a car cooler that looks like an armrest. It can be used for keeping food cold or hot. Connector included. Has no handle, but it can be easily moved with two hands.

    Pros
    Pros

    It has two external cup holders and a central spot to hold other small items. The cooling capacity of 32-36 degrees. It offers plenty of space, as it can hold up to 30 cans. At less than 12 inches wide, it can be used as an armrest.

    Cons
    Cons

    It does not have a handle for transport. This is a cooler, not a refrigerator. It works as a warmer, not a product that will heat your food. You will need to purchase an additional adapter if you want to plug in this unit at home.

Tips

  • Check the size of the car cooler. Smaller coolers may be designed to hold only a few items. If you want to carry more items on your drive, look for a bigger size.
  • Some car coolers use electrical connections that only keep cool when plugged into a power source. Make sure you have a source for power and a long cord.
  • These types of coolers are not for storing frozen food. You may be able to bring home frozen food from the market, but don’t plan to take any frozen food with you on a long trip.

FAQs

Q: What should I look for in a car cooler? 

A: Buy a car cooler to fit your driving habits. If you take road trips or spend many hours driving, then consider a larger cooler that will hold more items. 

Q: Why should I buy a car cooler? 

A: It will help you save money and time and help you eat healthier. You can bring along food and drinks that you like best, so you don’t have to stop to buy items at a convenience store.

Q: What should I pack in a car cooler?

A: Pack some of your favorite snack items. Bring water, soda, fruit and vegetables, sandwiches, and any other popular food items. Pack food that is easy to eat while driving.

Final Thoughts

If you are looking for a car cooler, consider the Igloo Iceless Cooler. The handle makes it easy to transport, and it keeps your food cool through its plug-in design.

For a budget-friendly option, try the Arctic Zone Titan Cooler.

MORE TO READ