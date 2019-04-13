Best 12-Volt Coolers: Keep Your Food and Drinks Cool in Your Car
A comprehensive review of the best 12-volt coolers available and how you can choose the perfect option for you
TheDrive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Suppose you want to carry fresh food in your vehicle; it's crucial to keep it stored in a cool environment with a controlled temperature. A 12-volt cooler is a portable refrigerator that can get the job done. However, searching for the best 12-volt cooler is not a walk in the park. So, we’ve done our homework to give you an idea of the best coolers available.
Best 12-Volt Cooler Overall:
ARB Fridge Freezer
Best Value 12-Volt Cooler: Koolatron Voyager
Best 12-Volt Cooler Honorable Mention: Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler
Why Buy a 12-Volt Cooler?
- Keep your food cool. If you’re going camping or taking a road trip, and you’re carrying food or beverage, a 12-volt cooler contains a refrigerated compartment to store your snacks.
- Warm your food. You don’t want to eat cold food? No problem. There are specific 12-volt coolers that not only keep your food cold, but also warm it when the need arises.
- Take food on the go. In case you want to carry stored food from your car, you can disconnect the portable refrigerator cooler and bring it along with you. Don’t worry about the food spoiling; a battery-powered cooler can be sealed to keep its cool temperature for hours even after unplugging it.
- Charge phones, tablets, and other devices. There are certain 12-volt coolers that are equipped with USB ports. This could be useful if you want to charge your phone, laptop, or tablet and still keep your snacks or beverages cold at the same time.
- Save space. If you have limited space in your car, a mini 12-volt cooler can be easily tucked into a tight space. You can even keep it in the legroom area between the front and back seats of your car.
Types of 12-Volt Coolers
Compressor Refrigerator
The design of a 12-volt compressor refrigerator is similar to a typical home refrigerator. The mechanism behind it relies on compressing a cooling agent or a fluid refrigerant to regulate the temperature, making it flexible to be used as either a fridge or a freezer. Unlike other types of 12-volt coolers, compressor refrigerators can still function smoothly when inclined or leveled.
Thermoelectric Coolers
A little bit old-fashioned, a thermoelectric cooler doesn’t have the capability to freeze your food or make ice. Nevertheless, a thermoelectric cooler can reduce the internal temperature to 40 degrees Fahrenheit below the ambient temperature. If you’re going for a short trip or you live in a place with a cool climate, a thermoelectric cooler would be ideal for your situation. Mind you, a thermoelectric cooler can’t keep your food cold when the ambient temperature is above 77 degrees Fahrenheit.
Absorption Refrigerators
Mostly found in RVs, absorption refrigerators run on three different power sources: 12V DC, propane, and 110 AV. In contrast to thermoelectric and compressor coolers, it uses a lot of power to function, and it can easily drain your battery. Just like a thermoelectric cooler, it is dependent on the outside environment, but it can only go down to 30 degrees below the ambient temperature.
Top Brands
Dometic
The Dometic brand was first introduced in the United States over 50 years ago in 1968. Currently, Dometic is a household name among RV drivers due to its experience and expertise in manufacturing electric coolers for camping. Its headquarters is based in Solna, Sweden. One of its most popular products is the Dometic CFX-35US.
Wagan
Founded in California’s Silicon Valley over 35 years ago, the Wagan Tech Company expanded to become one of the leading inventors of automotive electronic accessories, including electric car cooler refrigerators. One of its highest selling products in the United States is the Wagan Electric Car Cooler and Warmer.
ARB
Since its inception in 1975, ARB has been dedicated to offering 4WD drivers with a wide range of travel accessories. Its operation base is in Melbourne, Australia, but it exports its products to more than 100 countries. Inspired by the hot climate of Australia, one of its well-renowned car refrigerators is the ARB Fridge Freezer-50 Quart.
Koolatron
A subsidiary of Lentek International, Koolatron has been manufacturing thermoelectric coolers, particularly for the USA and Canadian markets, for the past 35 years. Its headquarters is located in Brantford, Canada, but it has other branch offices in New York, Florida and Québec. Its most popular 12-volt cooler is the Koolatron Voyagon Cooler.
Igloo
Igloo is an American company that has been manufacturing coolers for more than half a century. Although most of its customers know the brand for making ice chests, Igloo recently innovated to manufacturing thermoelectric coolers that don’t require ice to cool your food or drinks. Its most reputable electric cooler is the Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler.
12-Volt Cooler Pricing
- Under $100: Most 12-volt coolers in this price range are thermoelectric coolers with no capability to freeze your food or set a specific temperature. However, there are a few products under $100 that can keep your food or drinks both cool and warm.
- $100 - $500: This price range includes the highest-quality thermoelectric coolers and a few portable compressor refrigerators. The coolers in this category are also bigger compared to their less expensive counterparts.
- $500 - $1000: You will likely find the best 12-volt compressor refrigerators in this price range. This budget is suitable if you’re searching for a fridge with a lot of room that you can set a precise temperature and keep your food cold for days or even weeks.
Key Features
Storage Capacity
Before you buy a 12-volt cooler, ask yourself: how many people will be using the cooler in your car? If it is just you, a small unit could be satisfactory. However, if you want a cooler to use with your family, or you’re a trucker who is usually on the road for weeks, you will need a larger heavy-duty portable cooler.
Temperature Adjustment
For those living in places where the climate is cool throughout the year, a portable cooler that reduces the ambient temperature by at least 40 degrees might be an ideal choice. However, if you’re camping or driving out of town/state for a few days or even weeks, a 12-volt refrigerator that freezes your food will do the trick.
Energy Efficiency
Since you will be dealing with a cooler that plugs in, energy efficiency should be a priority. A solar-compatible and battery-powered cooler is expensive, but in the long run, it can save you a lot of money. Additionally, the less energy a product uses without compromising the quality, the better it is.
Insulation
A well-insulated cooling system shouldn’t drop the inside temperature too fast when it is opened and closed. A slight drop in temperature is expected, but anything drastic is a red flag that there is an issue with the insulation. Otherwise, a tightly-sealed cooler should keep the same internal temperature when it is exposed directly to the sun.
Other Considerations
- Portability: If you're a camper, sometimes you may want to carry your 12-volt fridge for a hiking trip. A lightweight cooler can be an advantage since it will be easier to move. Other than that, a portable refrigerator cooler can be designed to fit into the flexible spaces in your car.
- Lid Opening: The setup of the lid opening can determine the accessibility of your cooler. Most car drivers keep the cooler between the front seats, and it would only make sense to have a refrigerator cooler that opens from the top. However, most RV drivers have a 12-volt fridge that opens on the sides with no complaints.
- Split Compartments: What if you want to separate the frozen food from the chilly drinks? You can’t just mix it all up. A fridge with a dual compartment would be appropriate in such a situation. Also, split compartments can help you with warming your food after cooling.
Best 12-Volt Cooler Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best 12-Volt Cooler Overall: ARB Fridge Freezer
This product made it to the list because it is spacious, durable, energy-efficient, and it is both a portable freezer and a refrigerator. What that means is you can store food in it for up to two weeks and carry it to the desert without worrying about outside temperature fluctuations. To make it even more deserving of its praise, it can still function efficiently whether it is inclined or leveled.
The interior is divided into two separate compartments: a dairy compartment and main/fruit compartment. If you consider the overall holding capacity, this ARB Fridge can fit 72 average-sized soda or beer cans and still leave an extra storage space for a 2-liter bottle. Another great feature is the temperature settings that can help you to control the temperature.
Unfortunately, this product needs an extra layer of insulation to avoid cold leakage. The 12-volt refrigerator is also not designed to freeze your food but to keep it frozen. Regardless, the manufacturers are confident enough with this car refrigerator to offer a three-year warranty.
Best Value 12-Volt Cooler: Koolatron Voyager
The Koolatron Voyager is a mid-sized thermoelectric portable cooler with a storage space to hold at least 48 cans. It doesn’t just cool your food to 40 degrees lower than the ambient temperature, but it can also warm your food to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. To add the cherry on top, you can still use it whether you place it horizontally or vertically.
The fan motor is the only moving part in this unit, which is good since it doesn’t have many moving parts that are likely to break down. In contrast to a typical compressor refrigerator, this product doesn’t jolt or vibrate. Furthermore, it is a low-voltage cooler with a dual-zone DC/AC power source, which is helpful when you want to charge it outside your car.
The biggest downside of the Koolatron Voyager is that it doesn’t keep snacks or drinks too cold compared to a compressor refrigerator which can preserve your frozen food. Despite this shortcoming, it is a solid portable cooler for families who are constantly on the road and want to keep their food chilled for a few days.
Best 12-Volt Cooler Honorable Mention: Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler
If you want something simple and convenient that won’t be messy when cleaning or draining, an Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler might be just what you need. Don’t let the size fool you though, it can hold 32 cans of soda and is still lightweight to carry while camping, on a picnic, or on a fishing trip.
The Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric portable cooler doesn’t make a lot of noise, despite having a cooling fan motor. The inside can keep your food or drinks 36 degrees Fahrenheit colder than the outside temperature and it doesn’t need ice to get the job done. Due to its size, it can easily fit into the legroom space between the front and back seats.
Even though the Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler features a dual-zone AC/DC low power plugin, you need to buy the AC adapter separately. Otherwise, the DC power chord shouldn't be a problem since it is 8 feet long and provides plenty of distance to connect it from the backseat.
Tips and Advice for 12-Volt Coolers
- Thermoelectric coolers don’t need ice to keep them cold, but you can add a bag of ice to the cooler compartment to make it colder. If the ice melts, it would only add water and make it messy.
- To reduce a drop in temperature when exposed to heat, make sure you use the extra insulation cover if it is part of the accessories that are sold with the car refrigerator.
- To avoid portable cooler odor or stain, you should clean it after using it. If a sidelined fridge is left dirty with food remnants for days, it could start to smell awful and expose you to harmful bacteria.
- When using a portable cooler that relies on ambient temperature to lower the inside temperature, make sure you have an air-conditioning system in your vehicle. If it gets too hot inside your car, the cooling system will be greatly affected.
- Instead of putting warm food into the cooler and connecting it to the power source, it would be more efficient to plug in the cooler for a few hours before adding the warm food. That way, it will take less time to cool the warm food.
FAQs
Q: Do all 12-volt coolers have USB ports?
A: No. Some 12-volt coolers are just made to do a specific task like keeping your food cold or warming it when necessary. However, some of the best camping fridge units available in the market come with a USB port.
Q: Can a cooler drain the car battery?
A: A cooler won’t drain your car battery when it is running. Nevertheless, it is important to take precautions and avoid plugging in your electric cooler when the vehicle is parked. Additionally, you can invest in a battery saver that will allow your fridge to switch off automatically when the battery power drops below 11 volts.
Q: How long will a cooler keep food cold when disconnected?
A: As long as the cooler is properly sealed and the lid isn’t opened, it should keep your food cold for hours. The best travel cooler for cars are well-insulated to avoid cold air from escaping when it is unplugged.
Q: How effective are coolers for warming food or drinks?
A: A 12-Volt cooler can’t heat up your food like a microwave or fully cook it like an electric cooker. The heating option is only available to provide a modest level of warmth to make it comfortable to eat your food or drink your beverage.
Final Thoughts
Our clear winner for the best 12-volt cooler is the ARB Fridge Freezer. It is durable, portable, and can keep your food cool regardless of the room temperature.
If you’re searching for something that is wallet-friendly, consider the Koolatron Voyager.
Do you have something that you want to say about 12-volt coolers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
- RELATEDBest Convertible Car Seats: All-in-One Safety and VersatilityThese top convertible car seats provide the best protection for infants and childrenREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Travel Car Seats: Protect Your Most Precious Cargo on Long JourneysWe found the best travel car seat for your next family adventureREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Dog Car Seats: Protect Your Dog While TravelingFor your canine companion’s safety while traveling, check out these dog car seatsREAD NOW
- RELATEDBest Car Seat Massagers: Our Top Picks for Serious RelaxationFor a comfortable and low-stress car ride, check out these car seat massagers.READ NOW
- RELATEDBest Car Air Fresheners: Breathe Easy AgainClear the air with our top picks for the best car air freshenersREAD NOW