Best 12-Volt Coolers: Keep Your Food and Drinks Cool in Your Car 

Suppose you want to carry fresh food in your vehicle; it's crucial to keep it stored in a cool environment with a controlled temperature. A 12-volt cooler is a portable refrigerator that can get the job done. However, searching for the best 12-volt cooler is not a walk in the park. So, we’ve done our homework to give you an idea of the best coolers available.

Best 12-Volt Cooler Overall: ARB Fridge Freezer

Best Value 12-Volt Cooler: Koolatron Voyager

Best 12-Volt Cooler Honorable Mention: Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler

Why Buy a 12-Volt Cooler?

Keep your food cool. If you’re going camping or taking a road trip, and you’re carrying food or beverage, a 12-volt cooler contains a refrigerated compartment to store your snacks.

Warm your food. You don't want to eat cold food? No problem. There are specific 12-volt coolers that not only keep your food cold, but also warm it when the need arises.

Take food on the go. In case you want to carry stored food from your car, you can disconnect the portable refrigerator cooler and bring it along with you. Don't worry about the food spoiling; a battery-powered cooler can be sealed to keep its cool temperature for hours even after unplugging it.

Charge phones, tablets, and other devices. There are certain 12-volt coolers that are equipped with USB ports. This could be useful if you want to charge your phone, laptop, or tablet and still keep your snacks or beverages cold at the same time.

Save space. If you have limited space in your car, a mini 12-volt cooler can be easily tucked into a tight space. You can even keep it in the legroom area between the front and back seats of your car.

Types of 12-Volt Coolers

Compressor Refrigerator

The design of a 12-volt compressor refrigerator is similar to a typical home refrigerator. The mechanism behind it relies on compressing a cooling agent or a fluid refrigerant to regulate the temperature, making it flexible to be used as either a fridge or a freezer. Unlike other types of 12-volt coolers, compressor refrigerators can still function smoothly when inclined or leveled.

Thermoelectric Coolers

A little bit old-fashioned, a thermoelectric cooler doesn’t have the capability to freeze your food or make ice. Nevertheless, a thermoelectric cooler can reduce the internal temperature to 40 degrees Fahrenheit below the ambient temperature. If you’re going for a short trip or you live in a place with a cool climate, a thermoelectric cooler would be ideal for your situation. Mind you, a thermoelectric cooler can’t keep your food cold when the ambient temperature is above 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

Absorption Refrigerators

Mostly found in RVs, absorption refrigerators run on three different power sources: 12V DC, propane, and 110 AV. In contrast to thermoelectric and compressor coolers, it uses a lot of power to function, and it can easily drain your battery. Just like a thermoelectric cooler, it is dependent on the outside environment, but it can only go down to 30 degrees below the ambient temperature.

Top Brands

Dometic

The Dometic brand was first introduced in the United States over 50 years ago in 1968. Currently, Dometic is a household name among RV drivers due to its experience and expertise in manufacturing electric coolers for camping. Its headquarters is based in Solna, Sweden. One of its most popular products is the Dometic CFX-35US.

Wagan

Founded in California’s Silicon Valley over 35 years ago, the Wagan Tech Company expanded to become one of the leading inventors of automotive electronic accessories, including electric car cooler refrigerators. One of its highest selling products in the United States is the Wagan Electric Car Cooler and Warmer.

ARB

Since its inception in 1975, ARB has been dedicated to offering 4WD drivers with a wide range of travel accessories. Its operation base is in Melbourne, Australia, but it exports its products to more than 100 countries. Inspired by the hot climate of Australia, one of its well-renowned car refrigerators is the ARB Fridge Freezer-50 Quart.

Koolatron

A subsidiary of Lentek International, Koolatron has been manufacturing thermoelectric coolers, particularly for the USA and Canadian markets, for the past 35 years. Its headquarters is located in Brantford, Canada, but it has other branch offices in New York, Florida and Québec. Its most popular 12-volt cooler is the Koolatron Voyagon Cooler.

Igloo

Igloo is an American company that has been manufacturing coolers for more than half a century. Although most of its customers know the brand for making ice chests, Igloo recently innovated to manufacturing thermoelectric coolers that don’t require ice to cool your food or drinks. Its most reputable electric cooler is the Igloo Iceless Thermoelectric Cooler.

12-Volt Cooler Pricing

Under $100: Most 12-volt coolers in this price range are thermoelectric coolers with no capability to freeze your food or set a specific temperature. However, there are a few products under $100 that can keep your food or drinks both cool and warm.

$100 - $500: This price range includes the highest-quality thermoelectric coolers and a few portable compressor refrigerators. The coolers in this category are also bigger compared to their less expensive counterparts.

$500 - $1000: You will likely find the best 12-volt compressor refrigerators in this price range. This budget is suitable if you're searching for a fridge with a lot of room that you can set a precise temperature and keep your food cold for days or even weeks.

Key Features

Storage Capacity

Before you buy a 12-volt cooler, ask yourself: how many people will be using the cooler in your car? If it is just you, a small unit could be satisfactory. However, if you want a cooler to use with your family, or you’re a trucker who is usually on the road for weeks, you will need a larger heavy-duty portable cooler.

Temperature Adjustment

For those living in places where the climate is cool throughout the year, a portable cooler that reduces the ambient temperature by at least 40 degrees might be an ideal choice. However, if you’re camping or driving out of town/state for a few days or even weeks, a 12-volt refrigerator that freezes your food will do the trick.

Energy Efficiency

Since you will be dealing with a cooler that plugs in, energy efficiency should be a priority. A solar-compatible and battery-powered cooler is expensive, but in the long run, it can save you a lot of money. Additionally, the less energy a product uses without compromising the quality, the better it is.

Insulation

A well-insulated cooling system shouldn’t drop the inside temperature too fast when it is opened and closed. A slight drop in temperature is expected, but anything drastic is a red flag that there is an issue with the insulation. Otherwise, a tightly-sealed cooler should keep the same internal temperature when it is exposed directly to the sun.

Other Considerations

Portability: If you're a camper, sometimes you may want to carry your 12-volt fridge for a hiking trip. A lightweight cooler can be an advantage since it will be easier to move. Other than that, a portable refrigerator cooler can be designed to fit into the flexible spaces in your car.

Lid Opening: The setup of the lid opening can determine the accessibility of your cooler. Most car drivers keep the cooler between the front seats, and it would only make sense to have a refrigerator cooler that opens from the top. However, most RV drivers have a 12-volt fridge that opens on the sides with no complaints.

Split Compartments: What if you want to separate the frozen food from the chilly drinks? You can't just mix it all up. A fridge with a dual compartment would be appropriate in such a situation. Also, split compartments can help you with warming your food after cooling.

Best 12-Volt Cooler Reviews & Recommendations 2019

Best 12-Volt Cooler Overall: ARB Fridge Freezer