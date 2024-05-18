Take Your Camping Trips to the Next Level With These Deals at Amazon.
Who says camping needs to be primitive?
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
I’m all for you connecting with your inner animal, and running out into the wild with just the clothes on your back, if even that, to find peace. If that’s what makes you happy, go for it. That's not what you're signing up for when you head to a designated campground with an RV, camper, or built-up rig. You're going to get close enough to see those things without having to commit to going full-primal mode to make it through the weekend in. You still want to enjoy at least a few modern luxuries while you’re at it. These camping accessory deals at Amazon are here to help you with that slightly more relaxing trek into the wild.
One of the best ways to modernize any camping trip is by bringing a portable fridge along for the journey. Right now, you can snag the BougeRV 12 Volt Refrigerator Portable Car Freezer 53-Quart for $289.99 at Amazon. For the cost of what a lot of similarly sized coolers go for these days, you totally eliminate melting ice from the occasion. Best of all, it's equally as easy to transport, and relies on the power source you've got access to at all times when camping with a vehicle. It's a no-brainer deal.
Already got one? No worries. There are plenty more ways to save. Check the list below for deals on generators, portable grills, and more game-changing camping accessories.
More Deals on Camping Gear
- BougeRV 12 Volt Refrigerator Portable Car Freezer 53-Quart for $289.99
- BougeRV 12 Volt Car Refrigerator Dual Zone, Portable Freezer Fridge APP Control 48 Quart for $369.99
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Plus Portable Power Station for $849.00
- Jackery Explorer 300 Portable Power Station for $219.99
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 for $175.00
- Westinghouse 4500 Peak Watt Super Quiet Portable Inverter Generator for $849.00
- TIKI Brand Smokeless 20 Inch Social Fire Pit for $200.00
- TURBRO 19 Inch Smokeless Fire Pit for $137.69
- Camco FasTen Camper / RV Leveling Blocks for $31.00
- Coleman RoadTrip 285 Portable Stand-Up Propane Grill for $239.99
- Coleman Classic 2-in-1 Camping Grill/Stove for $106.65