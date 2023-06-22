The War Zone
Pump Up Your Tires With These Hot Amazon Tire Inflator Deals

A great addition to your trunk’s toolkit.

byPeter Holderith
Accessories photo
Amazon
A tire inflator is a good thing to have ready in any car. Whether you or someone else needs it, a plethora of battery and 12-volt options are available on the market today. Many double as tire pressure readers, so whether or not you actually need to put a little air in a tire, they're a good thing to have.

All of these inflators are from Amazon, and they're currently on sale. A cheaper version of the one I use is actually on this list. I wish I had this resource when I was In the market for one. Maybe you can buy me a new one. It's the red one that looks like a drill. You would be losing money if you didn't. I think that's how it works.

