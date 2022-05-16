Get $200 off a Pressure Washer and Score More Deals at Northern Tool
Beat the Monday blues by saving a couple bucks on some fun gear.
My favorite thing about The Drive's Monday deals post is knowing that whatever I get will probably be in my hands before the week's end. For some people, this might look like knowing that they'll have the right tool to tackle an automotive or home repair job. For others it'll be a new TV on which they can watch the next round of Formula 1 or MotoGP. Picking up an offer today gives you something to look forward to all week, safe in the knowledge that you didn't overpay for the pleasure.
These are the deals I'm most excited about today: an anniversary that could save you hundreds, closeout offers that'll get you geared up for a Sunday spin, and something special for overlanders.
Overlanding is one of the fastest-growing trends in the automotive industry, and its popularity has yet to peak. Right now, you can pick up the Rightline Gear Mid-Size Short-Bed Truck Tent for $117.35 at Amazon, saving you $62.60. If you've been contemplating getting involved in the world of overlanding, pick up this tent today and spend the weekend under the stars.
Northern Tool is having a huge anniversary sale today. There's up to 50 percent off a wide selection of products. Whether you want to power wash your driveway or fit new shocks to your truck with the help of a new jack, you'll find something on offer in this event. But be quick because this sale won't last long.
As a motorcyclist, I love ordering gear knowing it'll be here before the weekend and I'll get to test it on my Sunday spin. RevZilla is having a closeout sale on Icon helmets, gloves, apparel, and more. There are 39 items on sale, and some are discounted by up to 50 percent. Most of the best savings are on helmets, so if you're thinking of upgrading or just adding to your collection, don't miss this opportunity.
We found a bunch of discounts on necessary equipment that excited me today:
AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge for $23.39 at Amazon (Digital coupon)
CargoLoc Two-Piece Aluminum Rooftop Cross Bar Set for $35.69 at Amazon
WarmQ Waterproof Vehicle Cargo Carriers with Anti-Slip Mat for $32.99 at Amazon
Fjhee Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor for $23.99 at Amazon (Digital coupon)
Upgraded Car Escape Tool, Window Breaker and Seatbelt Cutter for $5.99 at Amazon (Promo code 50A2UON9)
Powerbuilt Carbon Gasket Scraper for $6.98 at Amazon
$20 off Any Four Tires at Priority Tire (Promo code SUMMER22)
Icon Squad 4 Motorcycle Backpack for $88 at Revzilla
Sena Motorcycle Jog Dial Communication Bluetooth Headset for $520.88 at Amazon
Milwaukee High Carbon Steel Open-Lok Oscillating Blade Set for $34.97 at Ace Hardware
Milwaukee Open-Lok Oscillating Blade Set for $59.97 at Ace Hardware
Bosch Daredevil Extended Length Spade Bit for $3.93 at Amazon
Sun Joe Gutter Cleaning Blower Attachment for $17 at Amazon
Easy-Carry Storage Straps for $12.74 at Amazon
Muscle Rack Silver Vein Five-Shelf Steel Shelves for $69.99 at Walmart
Olympia Tools iWork Tool Set, 67 Pieces for $15.96 at Amazon
Husky Adjustable-Height Workbench Table for $199 at Home Depot
Fusever Portable Power Station, Outdoor Generator for $129.50 at Amazon (Promo code DXYTDRKH)
Sportsman Dual-Fuel Generator for $254.15 at Walmart
Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV for $749.99 at Amazon
Atomos Ninja V Touchscreen Recording Monitor for $399 at Adorama
Lego Technic Land Rover Defender for $159.99 at Amazon
ESPN Two-Player Foldable Bounce Back Basketball Game for $26.96 at Walmart
Crayola Play 'N Fold Art Studio Easel Desk With Stool for $24 at Walmart
Intex Shootin' Hoops Swim Center for $29 at Amazon
Trekassy Saucer Tree Swing for $42.90 at Amazon
Save $270 With an Xbox Series S and Samsung Monitor Bundle at Best Buy
Microsoft Xbox Series S Digital Console for $269.99 at eBay
Up to 30 Percent off in Go Outdoors Sale at Cabela's
Intex Sport Series Tacoma Inflatable Kayak for $99.99 at Academy
Coleman Big and Tall Camp Chair for $30 at Amazon
Up to 40 Percent off Stoic Tents, Bags, Chairs, Socks, and Apparel at Back Country
Gen3 The Stride Step-Thru eBike for $1,099.99 at Best Buy
Huffy Men's Highland Mountain Bike for $74.99 at Target
Morakniv Classic No. 3 Carbon Steel Fixed Blade Knife for $27.60 at Amazon
Morakniv Garberg Full Tang Fixed Blade Knife for $55.91 at Amazon
Hogue Automatic Wharncliffe Knife for $139.99 at Smkw
Eagletac Base Rechargeable Flashlight for $63.71 at Amazon
Hisense 58-Inch Class 4K UHD LCD Roku Smart TV for $298 at Walmart
Certified Refurbished Fire TV Cube for $59.99 at Amazon
Monoprice No Stud Hanger TV Mount for $24.99 at Amazon
Vizio V-Series 2.1 Channel Soundbar System for $99.99 at Amazon