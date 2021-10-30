These Five Sweet Project Cars Are Vying to Become a Hot Wheels

For all of us who played with Hot Wheels cars as kids, the idea that our full-size car could become a 1:64 scale collectible is an ultimate tribute. If you’re reading this, I’d imagine you’d love to see your own project immortalized as a kids’ toy and distributed around the world. Enter the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, which does exactly that.

Now in its fourth year, the Hot Wheels Legends Tour just announced the five finalists for North America. The project cars are creative and vastly different, including a 1991 Porsche 911 Baja car, 1968 Mercedes Benz 250S, 1969 Daytona Charger Superbird, 2003 Nissan 350Z, and an aluminum-bodied racecar named Lulu.

In its global tour, Hot Wheels judges have been winnowing down the list of 10,000+ entrants across 14 countries and 5 continents to arrive at the finish line for a whole lot of really cool cars. Those who entered a car into the competition were asked to create a no-more-than-two-minute walkaround video segment featuring their custom vehicle as well as a ‘beauty’ segment starring the vehicle. Cars were judged on five components equally: design, authenticity, garage spirit, performance/fun, and the story behind their build.