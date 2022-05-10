Get $100 Back on Tires and Prep Your Truck With Deep Discounts From Amazon

You've been working tirelessly to get that project truck ready for a summer of fun. After a long winter and halfway through a stressful spring, you finally have it up and running. You're just numb after all the thrashing, and it's hard to remember which upgrades you wanted to make. Good thing you're here. Today's focus is truck accessories and gear. Save a little on some choice upgrades and get the wheels upstairs turning again so you can remember what else you wanted to toss at your trail toy.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

Mickey Thompson Baja Boss M/T

The first thing we'd advise is to get on over to Discount Tire. Right now, you can get up to $100 off four select Mickey Thompson tires. It just so happens that the tires this deal extends to are the Baja Boss M/T and Baja MTZ P3. It's hard to go wrong with either option on any truck.

Rightline Gear Mid-Size Short-Bed Truck Tent

If you've already got tires figured out, you're probably looking for fun ways to use them. Why not break them in on a camping trip? You can snag the Rightline Gear Mid-Size Short-Bed Truck Tent for $149.30 at Amazon. This tent works with a five-foot bed, but there are options for various sizes to ensure the right fit for your truck.

Vevor Universal Adjustable Truck Bed Roll Bar

Maybe you just want to get to blasting trails and looking rad doing it. A roll bar is the best way to make a truck look like a killer. I'm not about to suggest you spend your life savings on one that's just going to take a beating on the trail. You can scoop up the Vevor Universal Adjustable Truck Bed Roll Bar for $349.99 at Walmart.

Be sure to check out these deals and treat your truck to a few cool amenities.

