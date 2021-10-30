Sang Kung’s Extremely Tasteful Safari Datsun Z Is Coming to SEMA

As we discovered back in March, Sung Kang of Fast and Furious fame is a legitimate gearhead in real life and drives a black 1987 Buick Grand National named Buddy. The man who plays Han Lue in the Fast franchise also owns a stunning safari-style 1971 Datsun 270Z that he rescued and restored with his crew. The 270Z is called “DocZ” and it’s going to be on display at the 2021 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas next week.

Nissan

Kang and Erick Aguilar of Erick's Racing found a complete 1971 240Z in Los Angeles already done up in East African Safari Rally homage livery. The Z was in bad shape, really just a rusted-out shell, when he found it. At first, he wanted to drop in a Skyline engine like his Fugu Z, which is the 1973 Datsun 240Z he found on Craigslist and turned into a stellar example of a tuner car. “Fugu fish is a blowfish that if you do not properly prepare it, it can kill you… and just like a race car, if it’s not properly prepared once you’re on the race track, you’re gonna get in a lot of trouble,” Kang says on his site Sung’s Garage.