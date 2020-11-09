Update: The New IROC Series Is Still On for 2021

Cast a net across the top tiers of pro racing's various disciplines—F1, NASCAR, IndyCar, WEC, WRC, and so on—and you'll haul in some seriously fast drivers. But level the playing field, and who's really the fastest of them all? That was the elevator pitch behind IROC, the original all-star racing series that ran between 1973 and 2006. This summer, Tony Stewart and NASCAR heavyweight Ray Evernaham announced a plan to revive the concept as a six-race, short-track spectacular in 2021, which seemed ambitious given how uncertainty still rules the day.

No news has come since—but I caught up with Evernaham at this weekend's Classic 24 Hour at Daytona, and the NASCAR Hall of Famer confirmed the series is still a go. As with the rest of the world, planning has been slowed a bit by the pandemic. Evernaham said to expect announcements about scheduling, TV partners and tracks, likely in December. “We are waiting until NASCAR and IndyCar release their schedules,” he said, so they’ll know if and when drivers are available to race in the new series.

Also new: A prototype of the full-bodied car Evernham and Stewart envision for the series is nearing completion. The original announcement said the series will be called The Superstar Racing Experience, or SRX. It doesn't have the punch of IROC, so maybe they'll work on that. Maybe not. Drivers would be a mix of veterans, like Stewart, and some up-and-coming young drivers who need the exposure.