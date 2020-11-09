This Car-Tank Transformer Was the Future of Mobile Warfare in 1926

If you've ever gotten a car stuck in the mud, snow, or any other kind of slippery surface, then you have an idea of how helpful having tank-style tracks can be in specific scenarios. Obviously, though, there are disadvantages to driving a tank around city streets, but that's a problem that Wolseley-Vickers attempted to solve with its "Wheel-Cum-Track" car all the way back in 1926.

Equipped with both tracks and regular wheels, the vehicle could be driven around like a traditional car or it could lower its tracks to tackle tougher terrain like a tank. It's called the Wolseley-Vickers because it's actually based on a regular Wolseley car, with Vickers adding the track system later on. That being said, it's not a very aesthetically pleasing combination, to say the least.