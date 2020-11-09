SuperUtes Is the Full-Contact, Production-Based Truck Race Series America Deserves

NASCAR may be really upping its game in 2020, but when it comes to V8-powered stock cars on real road courses, Australia's Supercars Championship undeniably does it better. The same holds true for each continent's junior truck series because in Australia, their racing trucks aren't a bunch of lame silhouette spec cars. They're real, production-based, crew-cab pickup trucks that aren't shy of trading a little paint.

SuperUtes, as it's called, has been on the Supercars Championship's junior ladder since 2018, seemingly a third-tier series just like NASCAR Trucks. It features an eclectic mix of entries ranging from big names like the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, and soon-to-be Chevy-badged Holden Colorado, plus oddities not sold in America, like the Mitsubishi Triton, Mazda BT-50 and Isuzu D-Max. All are rear-wheel drive and powered by turbodiesel engines limited to 340 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque, hooked up to a Tremec six-speed transmission.