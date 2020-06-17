Mazda Pickups Are Still a Thing, And the New One Has a Diesel Engine With a Six-Speed

Remember the Ford Ranger-based Mazda B-Series pickup? The one we got in the States from '94 to '09? Well, this is far, far better than that. It's the new Mazda BT-50, built atop the venerable Isuzu D-Max platform sold elsewhere in the world, like Australia. Mazda unveiled it Wednesday to a sea of midsize pickup faithful and it's got the rap sheet of a truly awesome machine—a turbodiesel engine, four-wheel-drive, and a manual gearbox. Yup, that's pretty nice.

For those of us in North America, it's odd to see Mazda's Kodo design language applied to a truck. That said, it's particularly handsome, from the CX-9-esque front grille to its nicely proportioned profile. It really does give off a refined vibe that we've come to expect from Mazda, a theme that carries on to the cabin.