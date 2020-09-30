COTA Will Host NASCAR Tripleheader of Cup, Xfinity, and Trucks Series in May 2021

Since Circuit of the Americas opened in 2012, the track has hosted every discipline of motorsport from Formula 1 to motorcycles and rallycross, but never stock cars. Even Australia's Supercars Championship made a visit in 2013, raising questions why NASCAR couldn't do what the Aussies did. But it can, and will, because this coming May, NASCAR will at last grace Austin, Texas with the presence of not just one, but all three of its national-level series: Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.

The trio will compete at COTA during a tripleheader weekend scheduled for May 21-23, whose exact schedule has yet to be announced—race lengths and track layouts are also still up in the air.